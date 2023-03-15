Jayne Brady Promoted To GM Of M&C Saatchi Melbourne

M&C Saatchi has announced the promotion of Jayne Brady to general manager – M&C Saatchi Melbourne.

Brady joined M&C Saatchi as part of the Melbourne leadership team in 2020, at the start of the pandemic. She has been instrumental in a number of new business wins for the agency including Victorian Government, Origin Energy and WorkSafe and has also implemented a number of successful internal agency initiatives.

Michael McEwan & Jayne Brady

Michael McEwan, CEO M&C Saatchi AUNZ, said: “It’s hard to put into words the contribution Jayne has made to our business, our team, our clients, and our culture. In simple terms, she has been instrumental in everything we have achieved. Incredibly hard working, humble, wise, talented, experienced, and kind. Jayne always puts her hand up to help the team. She’s trusted and respected by the team and clients alike. Jayne has a group mindset, reflects our values, and sets standards for us all. Personally, I’m very grateful to her for her partnership, guidance, and friendship.”

In her role, Brady will take on greater commercial responsibility and form part of the national growth team.

Brady said: “I’m really proud of how we’ve reinvented the M&C brand here in Melbourne over the last few years. We have such a wonderful and talented bunch of people, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”