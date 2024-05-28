James Schaw Promoted To Clems’ National Workplace Experience & Building Manager

James Schaw has been appointed as the national workplace experience and building manager. Schaw will oversee all Clemenger Group workplaces across Australia, prioritising employee safety and wellbeing, as well as the Group’s values.

James (Jimmy) has been an integral part of the Clemenger Group family in Melbourne since joining the company in 2009. He began his role as a catering manager before transitioning to the role of building and operations manager for the Group’s Melbourne offices at 474 St Kilda Road in 2017.

Over the years, he has built a strong reputation as a reliable, collaborative, and friendly colleague, earning the admiration of agency teams and clients. He was also recognised by B&T in 2023 as one of the ‘Best of the Best – Directors of First Impressions’ in marketing companies in Australia.

“Clemenger Group has been such a wonderful place to work and grow, and I am delighted to be able to build further connections across our agencies across Australia,” said Schaw.

“I’m passionate about creating environments where our people feel safe, supported, and inspired to do their best work and collaborating with our diverse teams to enhance their workplace experience,” he added.

“Jimmy is the kind of person who goes the extra mile to ensure our people and clients have everything they need. He embodies all of our Clemenger Group values – particularly ‘Think We, Not Me’ – and has been integral to our company’s success,” added Raj Tapper, Clemenger Group’s head of people and culture.

“We are excited to have Jimmy oversee a national approach to our workplace experience. His dedication to fostering a positive and productive work environment is unparalleled, and I am confident that under his leadership, our workplaces will continue to thrive and evolve to meet the needs of our talented people,” continued Tapper.