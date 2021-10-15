Jaimee Wiggins Appointed To Lead New Zealand Brand Partnerships For Pedestrian Group

Pedestrian Group, ANZ’s largest youth-focused publisher, has promoted Jaimee Wiggins into the role of head of partnerships, New Zealand, a new position that will see Wiggins lead commercial endeavours for VICE and Refinery29 in New Zealand – effective immediately.

Pedestrian Group’s commercial director Rachel Tikey said: “Jaimee is a top-performing commercial leader within our business and the ANZ market. She has been a key part of Pedestrian Group’s growth over the past few years – her ability to marry creativity and client objectives for each of Pedestrian Group’s brands is best in class.”

“Jaimee is absolutely the perfect power woman to steer this new arm of our business to success and we cannot wait to see what magic she conjures for Kiwi brands across VICE and Refinery29.”

Wiggins (pictured) said: “I am delighted to be given a new challenge at Pedestrian Group and the opportunity to head up partnerships in New Zealand. Originally a Kiwi, I’m not only excited to work in a market that means so much to me, but also to be able to work with the heritage brands I grew up with and to reconnect with people I know.”

“New Zealand is consistently a challenger market and I can’t wait to work on campaigns that continue to push boundaries and leave their mark on young Kiwis across VICE and Refinery29.”

The announcement comes after Pedestrian Group inked a long-term partnership with VICE Media Group to be the exclusive publishing and commercial partner for VICE ANZ and Refinery29 ANZ – which launched on July 29 – in the Australian and New Zealand markets.