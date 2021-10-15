Jaimee Wiggins Appointed To Lead New Zealand Brand Partnerships For Pedestrian Group
Pedestrian Group, ANZ’s largest youth-focused publisher, has promoted Jaimee Wiggins into the role of head of partnerships, New Zealand, a new position that will see Wiggins lead commercial endeavours for VICE and Refinery29 in New Zealand – effective immediately.
Pedestrian Group’s commercial director Rachel Tikey said: “Jaimee is a top-performing commercial leader within our business and the ANZ market. She has been a key part of Pedestrian Group’s growth over the past few years – her ability to marry creativity and client objectives for each of Pedestrian Group’s brands is best in class.”
“Jaimee is absolutely the perfect power woman to steer this new arm of our business to success and we cannot wait to see what magic she conjures for Kiwi brands across VICE and Refinery29.”
Wiggins (pictured) said: “I am delighted to be given a new challenge at Pedestrian Group and the opportunity to head up partnerships in New Zealand. Originally a Kiwi, I’m not only excited to work in a market that means so much to me, but also to be able to work with the heritage brands I grew up with and to reconnect with people I know.”
“New Zealand is consistently a challenger market and I can’t wait to work on campaigns that continue to push boundaries and leave their mark on young Kiwis across VICE and Refinery29.”
The announcement comes after Pedestrian Group inked a long-term partnership with VICE Media Group to be the exclusive publishing and commercial partner for VICE ANZ and Refinery29 ANZ – which launched on July 29 – in the Australian and New Zealand markets.
Please login with linkedin to commentPedestrian Group
Latest News
Entries Now Open For Spikes Asia Awards 2022, With A Big Integration & New Categories!
Time to get your entries in for Spikes Asia Awards 2022. Alternatively, Liquid Paper over your B&T 2021 Awards entries.
IBM CMO Jodie Sangster Departs
IBM CMO Jodie Sangster announces departure. Has promised not to do a podcast, take up painting or open a yoga retreat.
Westfield Launches Home Delivery Service
Following 18 months of intermittent lockdowns across Australia, shopping centre giant Westfield is launching a new service that will tap into the ecommerce boom. The new service, named Westfield Direct, will take on the likes of Australia Post by providing shipping directly to customers. Shoppers will also be able to select items from an online […]
SBS Named By AFR As One Of Australia’s Most Innovative Companies For Digital Language Services
SBS has been recognised as one of Australia and New Zealand’s Most Innovative Companies, in the prestigious annual list published by the Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, from over 700 nominated organisations. Ranked third on the Media and Marketing list, SBS was the only media company to make the list, recognised for its growing and evolving multilingual digital services, exemplifying SBS’s innovative culture and strategy. SBS provides multiplatform services in more than […]
StoreConnect Wins International Salesforce Partner Innovation Award For Work With Playbill
StoreConnect eyeing the 8X10" matte premium finish wooden frame after winning Salesforce innovation award.
BWS Celebrates Lockdown Freedoms With “Can’t Wait Mate” Campaign Via M&C Saatchi Sydney
BWS celebrates end of lockdown in new work. Little do they know we've all been pissed for the past three months anyway.
Dentsu’s Merkle Appoints Michael Komasinski As Global CEO
Michael Komasinski named Merkel's global CEO. Sadly, interview doesn't include recipe tips or favourite karaoke song.
Twitter Plays With In-Conversation Ads
Twitter has confirmed it is experimenting with a new ad format which will see ads placed within conversation threads for the first time. The company’s Revenue Product Lead Bruce Falck made the announcement on Thursday. “Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations,” he posted on Twitter. “If […]
Tourism NT Wins International Gold Award For Its “Seek Different” Campaign
Tourism NT wins international gold award for its marketing. Studiously avoids any mention of being eaten by a crocodile.
Martha Stewart Collabs With Rapper Yung Gravy To Turn His Song ‘Martha Stewart’ Into An Ad
It's everyone's favourite homely homemaker-come-jailbird, Martha Stewart, starring in a it's-that-awful-it's-good ad.
Tug Expands Work With Budget Direct Insurance And EasyCompare Thailand
Idle hands are indeed the Devil's work. So the Tug team spared a routine exorcism on the back of new client wins.
ABC Relaunches Aussie Music Show The Sound For Season Three
In exciting news today, Mushroom Group is thrilled to announce much lauded Aussie music program The Sound will return to the ABC this November! Celebrating some of our best musical talents since its launch in 2020, The Sound Season 3 will debut on Sunday 7 November at 5.30pm (local time). Viewers can watch The Sound on ABC TV each Sunday afternoon or catch up with the latest episodes via ABC iview. Across Season […]
Facebook Adds New Features To Marketplace On Its 5th Birthday
In top news for dieters everywhere, Facebook's Marketplace has dispensed with the cake for its 5th birthday & done this.
Thursday TV Wrap: Gogglebox And Home And Away Face-Off For Entertainment Crown
They may sport the worst acting on Australian TV, but it was no impediment for Gogglebox or Home and Away last night.
Athena Home Loans Dubbed Australia’s Most Innovative Company By AFR
AFR labels home loans firm Australia's most innovative company. Oddly, the Gaytime Cornetto not getting a look in.
“Ugly, Sexist, Misogynistic Rubbish!” John Lewis’s New Ad Features A Boy In A Dress & People Are Livid!
Often there's a very fine line between ugly, sexist, misogynistic rubbish & playful, joyful fun. And here is exhibit A.
Indie Agency Next&Co Named One Of The Top Ten Media Companies By AFR
Independent digital agency Next&Co has been named as one of the top 10 media and marketing companies in the 2021 AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies List.
Omnicom’s Resolution Digital Bolsters Creative Solutions Offering With Senior Sales Hire
Resolution Digital throws down the gauntlet with new senior sales hire. Yes, "gauntlet" could be embellishing things.
Publicis’ Q3 Revenues Up 11.2% YOY, As Growth In Asia/APAC Region Soars
Publicis Groupe's impressive Q3s are in and they may as well smell like Veuve, Chanel N°5 & new Renault upholstery.
Menulog Enlists Aussie Musos Baker Boy, Big Twisty, D’Arcy Spiller & Kirsten Salty For Latest Campaign
Menulog amps up the riotous fun in latest campaign. Things still miserable for its delivery drivers, however.
AKQA Crowned Most Innovative Media And Marketing Company By AFR
Strategic design and innovation company AKQA has received the top industry ranking in the 2021 AFR Boss Most Innovative Companies List. This is the third consecutive year the company has been acknowledged by the AFR for its commitment to innovation in the media and marketing category. The Most Innovative Companies Awards were presented via a […]
Hedley Thomas Launches Investigative Podcast Shandee’s Story Via The Australian
National news brand, The Australian, has launched a new podcast from Hedley Thomas, Shandee’s Story. Shandee’s Story is the culmination of six months’ work by Thomas, the award-winning investigative journalist behind The Teacher’s Pet and The Night Driver podcasts. The podcast investigates a harrowing cold case. Shandee Blackburn was left to die after a frenzied knife attack as she walked […]
New Research Identifies ‘Commerce Content’ As Key Revenue Driver For Brands And Publishers
Two new research reports have revealed key drivers for ‘commerce content’ and the massive revenue opportunity it presents for digital publishers and brands. Published by independent media organisations, commerce content allows readers to understand the goods and services promoted by an editorial team. It’s now a major part of the partnership ecosystem, and a way […]
JCDecaux And The Federal Government Collaborate For Vaccine Tally Campaign
Despite 70% of Aussies now being vaccinated, still no sign of The Verve's 'The Drugs Don't Work' reentering the charts.
Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama
Lana Greenhalgh (pictured) has been promoted to commissioning editor, drama for the Foxtel Group. In this role, Greenhalgh assumes responsibility to work on the procurement, development and production of all Foxtel Group scripted commissions. Specifically, Greenhalgh will manage the pitch process from the creative community and make recommendations to the business on which projects best […]
Flora & Fauna Launch “Everyday Eco, Surprisingly Better” Campaign Via The Incubator
Flora & Fauna launches first brand campaign via The Incubator
TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need To Move Past Legacy Approaches To Reach Total TV Audience
TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today released “The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption,” in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions. As the first global view on converged TV, the report represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers across Australia, the […]
FUJIFILM Australia Names April5 As Creative Agency For Electronic Imaging Division
Fujifilm has appointed April5 as its creative agency for the Electronic Imaging division in Australia. April5 will head up the local creative campaigns with a focus on brand awareness, product launches and the retail experience. Together, Fujifilm and April5 have developed the new Fujifilm COLOUR MASTERY brand ID campaign which launched this month. Alicia Beachley, founder […]
Director Joshua H Walker Brings His Talent To Australia With Sweetshop
SYDNEY Global Production company Sweetshop has signed Director Joshua H Walker for representation in Australia.
Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All
With current restrictions forcing the cancellation of MND Victoria’s traditional fundraising walking event for the second year, fresh thinking was required. Creative content production company Eric Tom & Bruce (ETB) delivered with a new concept, “Shut Up! For MND”. The campaign asks participants to remain totally silent for 12 hours in a day in October […]