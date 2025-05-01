JAECOO Partners With Nine For Australian Launch, Unveiling New SUV Models, Via M+C Saatchi Sydney

JAECOO, the SUV manufacturer, is set to make its official mark on the Australian automotive scene with its launch event on Tuesday 6th of May, in partnership with Nine. This event not only unveils JAECOO’s entry into the ANZ market but also signals the beginning of an exclusive commercial partnership with Nine to build awareness of the launch.

Being held in Centennial Park, Sydney, the exclusive event will be attended by JAECOO VIPs, key lifestyle and automotive media, and well-known Nine personalities, celebrating the spirit of adventure and sophistication that defines JAECOO. Guests will experience the unveiling of Mr JAECOO Australia, a brand ambassador symbolising the bold and refined values of the JAECOO name.

JAECOO will premiere the highly anticipated J7, its signature premium SUV, alongside the stylish J8 that will be available to Australian customers from June 2025. The J7 Super Hybrid System model will also be on show, with the capability of travelling 1200kms on one tank of fuel and driving 106kms in electric vehicle mode, giving customers the best of both worlds.

A key element of JAECOO’s entry to the market is a commercial partnership with Nine encompassing the Drive and Good Food platforms, and a significant media campaign developed by UM, across Nine’s television, publishing and audio assets.

“Launching JAECOO in the ANZ market is a pivotal milestone for us. We’re not just introducing new vehicles – we’re bringing a new kind of premium SUV experience to Australian drivers”, said Lewis Lu, JAECOO Australia CEO. “Partnering with Nine enables us to tell our story in a unique way – through content that celebrates both the Australian lifestyle and our bold design and cutting-edge technology. We’re looking forward to debuting not one but two new models, alongside the reveal of our first ever Mr JAECOO Australia.”

The creative campaign, launching on Wednesday 7th of May, has been developed with M+C Saatchi Sydney, and will be rolled out across advertising, PR, social media, and Nine’s advertising platforms. This integrated approach aims to drive awareness, engagement, and excitement around JAECOO’s arrival.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JAECOO to launch their cars in Australia, leveraging the full strength of the Nine ecosystem”, said Nine’s chief sales officer, Matt James. “This collaboration highlights how brands can harness the power of Nine’s unrivalled scale to build a narrative that reaches a wide and diverse audience, and provides the ultimate commercial solution.”

“Media plays a critical role in shaping how brands connect with audiences, and our partnership with JAECOO and Nine is a perfect example of this in action”, added Anathea Ruys, UM CEO. “From the outset, our focus has been on building a launch media campaign that not only introduces Australians to JAECOO’s impressive new range, but also positions the brand as a bold, premium player in the automotive space. The collaborative partnership between UM, Nine and JAECOO brings together compelling storytelling, powerful platforms, and strategic media thinking to create real impact.”