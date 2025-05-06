CampaignsNewsletter

Jacaranda Finance Unveils Second Stage Of ‘When The Banks Say No, Give Us A Go’ Campaign Via Bespoken & Little Rogue Studio

Digital lender Jacaranda Finance has unveiled the second iteration of the ‘When the banks say no, give us a go’ platform, with its new campaign ‘No time for no’ highlighting the three million Australians who are excluded from mainstream financial services every year.

The campaign was brought to life via Brisbane-based agency Bespoken and Little Rogue Studio and will be distributed through a targeted media buy strategy across key cities and performance channels.

“The fast-paced TVC is part of a proactive campaign aimed at raising awareness of available lending options for our ‘forgotten Australians’,” Jacaranda Finance’s head of growth Matthew Wong said.

“Previous studies have found that roughly 17 per cent of Australian adults – around three million people – were either fully or severely excluded from mainstream financial services, and alarmingly, research by Credit Smart highlights that one in six Aussies claim to have been denied credit because of their credit score,” Wong added.

“This means they are often overlooked or extremely restricted when it comes to accessing the type of credit products that many of us take for granted. This is something we, at Jacaranda Finance, are determined to provide a solution for”.

The new TVC follows from the first campaign launched last November, which saw success for the national non-bank lender.

“Since we launched the first TVC, our acquisition costs through paid performance channels, such as Google and Meta, have reduced by 25 per cent year-on-year,” Wong said.

“During busy periods, it can be difficult to scale without blowing the budget, so to see such a large jump in our marketing efficiency has shown us that we are reaching the right customers who identify with the bigger challenge and that we can provide the right solution for them”.

“The first TVC provided really strong outcomes for Jacaranda Finance, not only in expanding their reach but raising awareness around other viable loan options for everyday Aussies who traditional lenders often overlook,” Bespoken marketing manager Jenna McManus said.

“We wanted to continue that success by helping paint a picture that Jacaranda Finance doesn’t just treat people as a number on a screen – they look at them with a fair and realistic lens,” she said.

“Customers are often unaware of the options available when a bank declines them. Jacaranda Finance is genuine about filling a gap in the market for people who are responsible with money but who have been ruled out by an outdated system for unfair reasons”.

