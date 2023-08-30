Italian Denim Brand Diesel Goes ‘Where’s Wally?’ In Cool New Campaign

Uber cool denim retailer Diesel is tapping into the book of our youths, leaning heavily on the Where’s Wally? concept for its new autumn/winter campaign.

The images feature densely packed scenes featuring a number of models and hundreds of actual Diesel staff and was photographed in Breganze, the town in Italy’s Veneto region where the fabled fashion house is headquartered.

Called “Find the D”, the campaign is the brainchild of Diesel creative director Glenn Martens and was photographed by famed British fashioner shooter Johnny Dufort and art director Chris Simmonds.

The campaign includes six different set-ups and sees the models and staff dressed in a number of scenarios including the Vicenza Football Club (owned by Diesel boss Renzo Rosso), firefighters, fire breathers, kissing sailors, astronauts, ravers and boxers among a number of zany scenarios.

Rosso himself also makes an appearance atop a red motorbike somewhere in all the mayhem.

The campaign also includes the launch of an interactive game that gives fans of the brand the opportunity to play with Diesel and win prizes upon registering at the dedicated website dieselfw23contest.com.

Players will be tasked with finding a hidden object within a zoomable image. Those who successfully find the solution bag themselves the chance to win a host of Diesel goodies such as clothes, jewellery, caps, fragrances and even Diesel-branded sex toys!