iSelect Ramps Up The Gags With Stunt Man Spot Via Indie Agency Fenton Stephens

iSelect’s all about helping people try to find better deals. So when looking for the face of their new brand campaign, Fenton Stephens encouraged them to do exactly that.

Introducing Bobby Holland Hanton. Not only is Holland Hanton an actor and personal trainer, he does all his own cool stunts and he’s way better value.

Said Paul Coco, executive – marketing, iSelect: “We wanted to show people in a humorous way that iSelect compares more than just health insurance. So when they try to find a better deal on all the other essential stuff, like energy, internet and car insurance, they know iSelect has them covered.”

Due to Holland Hanton’s stunt double commitments, the ad had to be shot in a medieval castle in Prague. Bummer. So a small entourage from Fenton Stephens and Good Oil jumped on a plane and headed overseas.

Except for Good Oil director, Adam Gunser, who wasn’t allowed out of New Zealand. With Gunser directing remotely from New Zealand, Good Oil’s Melbourne-based director Tom Campbell on the ground in Prague, Stillking managing local production, cinematographer Antonio Paladino flying in from Berlin, visual effects from Blockhead and editing from The Editors in Sydney, an original composition from Nir Tsfaty and sound by Production Alley in Melbourne, this ad truly was an international effort.

Said Alex Fenton, chief creative officer, Fenton Stephens: “The idea to use Bobby Holland Hanton was based on a better-value insight – what we didn’t know was that Bobby’s a cool, great value individual. Lots of fun to work with and meticulously professional.”

CREDITS – Client: iSelect Executive – Marketing: Paul Coco Public Relations Manager: Jessie Petterd Agency: Fenton Stephens Chief Creative Officer: Alex Fenton Chief Executive Officer: Simon Antonis Senior Planner: Clint Mellsop Copywriter: Isabel Evans Art Director: Amanda Chen Director of Client Services: Amy Stephens Account Manager: Charissa Martin Agency Producer: Lisa Ramsey Production Company: Good Oil Director: Adam Gunser Stunt Double Director: Tom Campbell Producer: Tracey-Lee Permall Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop & Simon Thomas Facilitation Prague: Stillking Facilitation Producer: Adam Lux Line Producer: Alexandra Vondráčková D.O.P: Antonio Paladino Editor: Mark Burnett @ The Editors Post Production: Blockhead VFX Colourist: Billy Wychgel VFX Sup: Hitesh Patel Production Design: Radek Hanák Sound: Production Alley Sound Engineer: Rodney Lowe Sound Producer: Les Molnar Composer: Nir Tsfaty

 

