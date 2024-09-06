MediaNewsletter

Is This The Next Host Of ABC’s Media Watch?

Janine Perrett

Veteran journalist Janine Perrett is set to step in as host of the ABC’s Media Watch this month, temporarily filling Paul Barry’s role while the broadcaster continues its search for a new permanent presenter.

Perrett, who has previously stood in for Barry on two occasions, will host three episodes beginning on September 16 as Barry takes leave. Although this hosting opportunity is not an official audition, Perrett is considered a strong candidate for the role.

Barry announced in June that he would continue hosting the show until the end of the year before stepping down. Despite the ABC’s ongoing efforts, a permanent replacement for the popular 15-minute weekly program has not yet been named, with informal discussions reportedly taking place with both internal and external journalists.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), those approached externally are former The Age editor Gay Alcorn, chief investigative reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald Kate McClymont, and former Four Corners and 7.30 executive producer Sally Neighbour.

Internal candidates are also being considered widely, with sources who spoke to the SMH anonymously suggesting that a variety of ABC on-air talent has been evaluated for the role.

“They’ve considered every person who’s been on air,” a source joked.

Perrett, however, downplayed any expectations of securing the role permanently. “I’m just filling in for Paul. What happens next year is not something I’m focused on,” she said. “I’m just thrilled to be doing this as I love the show”.

Former Media Watch host Monica Attard suggested Perrett for the role earlier this year, praising her ability to bring the necessary weight and experience to the position. Attard acknowledged that some might argue for a younger host but emphasised that the program requires a seasoned journalist.

Perrett boasts an extensive career spanning over four decades, with experience at outlets including The Australian, The Sydney Morning Herald, Nine Network, Sky News Australia, and ABC Radio.

The show is also in the process of appointing a new executive producer following the upcoming departure of Tim Latham. This search is being led by Sashka Koloff, ABC’s managing editor for standards and compliance. There is also a possibility that the program will relocate to a new studio at the ABC’s Parramatta offices in 2025.

Media Watch is not the only area changing at the ABC. Managing director David Anderson has announced plans to step down in the new year after six years in the role.

During a recent ABC strategy meeting in Ultimo, Anderson and ABC chairman Kim Williams addressed senior leaders. Williams, who also delivered the 2024 John Monash Oration in Sydney, called on the ABC and other media outlets to recommit to objectivity and trust.

Williams said that maintaining trust is essential for journalism, stating: “Once the media compromises its absolute commitment to the truth, how can the people be expected to trust what it reports? When the truth becomes relative, democracy is endangered”.

Williams stressed that public media institutions like the ABC have a responsibility to uphold objectivity and avoid taking sides.

