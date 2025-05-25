Ipsos Snares Daren Poole From Kantar For New Creative Excellence Leader In Australia

Ipsos has announced the appointment of former Kantar global creative head, Daren Poole, as its new creative excellence leader in Australia.

In the newly created role, Poole will be responsible for leading the creative development and assessment business for Ipsos’ Australian team, driving growth. Helping Ipsos’ clients navigate the increasingly complex and fragmented advertising ecosystem, leaning into advances in AI and platform-based solutions to understand effectiveness and impact will be at the core of his role.

Poole will be based in Sydney and will report to CEO Simon Wake.

Poole is a highly experienced global advertising research expert, having worked across Europe, Asia and Australia. He comes to Ipsos from data infrastructure and analytics business, Morning Consult, where he was the associate vice president of campaign measurement. Prior to this, he spent ten years as the global head of creative at Kantar, following a 20-year stint at Millward Brown in a variety of leadership roles.

Poole is also a sought-after global advertising thought leader, acting as an Effies Australia judge, since its inception in 2009, and as part of the jury team for the 2021 Cannes Lions awards’ creative data category.

“We’re excited to have someone of Daren’s calibre leading our Australian creative team,” said Wake. “Daren’s appointment further strengthens the creative capacity of our Australian operations, allowing us to deliver better advertising outcomes for our Australian clients.

“Brands have always faced challenges around maximising creative effectiveness, and that is only getting harder. Production and media budgets are still under scrutiny, audience fragmentation is accelerating, so there’s pressure to ensure that every piece of content not only plays its intended role in a campaign but also maximises its ROI. Daren’s appointment will ensure we continue to deliver world-leading solutions for our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to be working once again with Australian companies, backed by the power of Ipsos’ leading creative excellence solutions,” Commented Poole on his appointment. “This is an opportunity to maximise our clients’ return on their advertising investment through the development of brilliant creative. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the Ipsos Australian team.”

Poole’s appointment is effective immediately.