Ipsos: Half Of Aussies Think “Society Is Broken”

Ipsos: Half Of Aussies Think “Society Is Broken”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Half of Australians believe ‘society is broken’ and the ‘country is in decline’, while six in 10 think the economy is rigged towards the nation’s elite, Ipsos’ new global survey has found.

The survey, which was conducted in November and December 2023 to examine global perceptions of populism and anti-elitism, showed 50 per cent of Australians believe ‘society is broken’ and 48 per cent believe the ‘country is in decline’.

Six in 10 Aussies think the economy is rigged to advantage the rich and powerful, while a third of the country still thinks the nation would be ‘stronger if we stopped immigration.’

When it comes to referendums, the nation is firmly divided – half think political issues should be decided by referendum voting; half disagree. That figure is below the global average of 58 per cent in support of referendums.

Key Australian findings

  • Half of Australians believe ‘our society is broken’ – slightly below the global average (57 per cent).
  • Almost half (48 per cent) of Australians believe ‘our country is in decline’. The figure is above the global average (58 per cent), with only four other countries more optimistic about their nation (Mexico 45 per cent, Indonesia 42 per cent, Poland 36 per cent and Singapore 30 per cent).
  • Two thirds (65 per cent) of Australians believe ‘the economy is rigged to advantage the rich and powerful’.
  • More than half (57 per cent) of Australians agree that ‘traditional parties and politicians don’t care about people like me’. The figure is more positive than the global average (64 per cent), with only Sweden (51 per cent), the Netherlands (44 per cent) and Singapore (43 per cent) less likely to agree with this statement.
  • Two thirds (67 per cent) of Australians believe that ‘Australia needs a strong leader to take the country back from the rich and powerful’, while over half (52 per cent), think the nation needs a ‘strong leader willing to break the rules.’
  • Australia is below the global average (58 per cent), when it comes to deciding political issues via referendum, sitting at 50 per cent.
  • A third (34 per cent) of Australians believe ‘Australia would be stronger if we stopped immigration. This is significantly behind the global average (43 per cent).
  • Australians are also less likely than their global partners (59 per cent) to believe that ‘when jobs are scarce, employers should prioritise hiring people of this country over immigrants’ (51 per cent).
  • When it comes to public spending, Australia is more likely to support increased taxes to pay for additional public spending (21 per cent, compared to 19 per cent globally)

Ipsos Australia director, Jessica Elgood, said: “The findings from the study provide a fascinating insight into the current state of our thinking about Australian society and the Government. We are not as consumed by the idea of Australia being as ‘broken’ as many other countries, and we’re less likely to agree that our elected representatives do not have our interests at heart. We’re also less concerned than other parts of the world that immigrants are threatening our well-being. Both of these results are reassuring and speak to the health of our political system and economy. But, despite not perceiving our society to be as troubled as other countries, we are equally, or more, enthralled by the need for a strong leader, willing to break the rules, to fix our country.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ipsos

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
  • TV Ratings

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

  MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 […]

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
  • Media

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits

Whoever does the marketing for Tim Tams deserves a raise. The team behind Australia’s favourite biscuit has been hitting it out of the park recently with several on-trend campaigns such as giving Margot Robbie Barbie-themed biscuits.  And now they have delivered another home run ( B&T is unsure why we are using baseball terminology) with […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast
  • Advertising

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast

Iconic Australian ad guru Russel Howcroft and industry up-and-comer Freddie Young from Good One Creative have today launched their experimental, no spin advertising podcast, AdMission, in partnership with 9Podcasts. AdMission tells the uncensored stories behind the world’s most talked about brands, ideas, campaigns, advertising news and industry screw ups, as well as offering sharp insight […]

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals
  • Marketing

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals

According to a new study from CPR First Aid has revealed that Aussies’ most Googled personal goal in the summer is losing weight, new research has found. Their next most researched summer objective is healthy eating, followed by drinking more water. This time of the year, Aussies want to stop snoring and quit smoking more […]

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights
  • Technology

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalise customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment. Lead image: Kathryn Murphy, SVP of product and design, Twilio. The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymised usage data from Twilio Segment’s more […]

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]