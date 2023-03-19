Ipsos Conducts Australia’s First ‘State of the CX Nation’ Report Via Ashton Media
Ipsos today announced a partnership with Ashton Media to conduct Australia’s first 2023 “State of the CX Nation” industry report.
Targeting CX the landmark report will be launched at the Ashton Media Customer 360 Symposium later this month. The research report will benchmark the Australian CX industry so organisations can leverage insights to support their critical CX business decisions.
There are plans to repeat the report annually. Ipsos, the leading global customer experience experts research company, will lead and conduct the research in partnership with Ashton Media and its extensive network of CX professionals.
The report will focus on identifying future trends, best practices, the key challenges facing CX leaders in Australia, and highlight the changing nature of customer experience and the growing responsibility for CX in organisations to deliver unique, differentiated, personalised and privacy compliant experiences for their customers.
The quantitative research report will focus on attaining insights from individuals and organisations, from around Australia, ensuring the research is statistically robust, and the qualitative phase will focus on interviewing CX leaders for a deep dive into sector insights, future trends, opinions, and wrapping stories around the quantitative data.
Ipsos CX director ANZ, Lance Webb, said: “We are extremely excited about the partnership with Ashton Media to conduct the State of the CX Nation research. As researchers and CX enthusiasts, we know our world is changing, we have witnessed seismic disruptions powered by digital and data, the merging of physical and digital environments to ‘phygital’, which is raising the bar for customer expectations.
“Customers now compare the experiences they receive not only against direct competitors but against the likes of Uber, Amazon and Apple. Customers’ expectations have become liquid, where new expectations of standards for product and service experience are being created by brands in completely different categories. This new landmark research report will bring insights relevant to Australia that will help CX leaders make informed future business decisions.”
Ashton Media, commercial director & co-founder, Tim Stuart-Harris, said: “Ashton Media is proud to be partnering with leading global customer experience experts Ipsos on this unique research piece which is unique to the Australian market. Having produced ANZ’s leading CX, customer insights and contact centre conferences for more than 10 years, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled insights into the CX industry with inspiring speakers, highly targeted content, and the most senior delegations in the region.
“We see the State of the CX Nation report as a natural extension of our conferences, a highly targeted in-depth piece of research that will identify the key challenges facing CX leaders in Australia and highlight the changing nature of customer experience and the growing responsibility of CX within organisations.”
The State of the CX Nation report will launch in June this year, at the Ashton Media Customer 360 Symposium on 28-29 March in NSW’s Hunter Valley, followed by events to present what the research means to specific sectors.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Free-Football TV Reforms Have Been Pushed Back
Reforms that would limit the number of free matches available have been pushed back. Australia’s existing anti-siphoning list – which decides which sports and entertainment events should be free for the public – was set to expire on April 1st. There had been speculation that the new list would show changes around which football would […]
Optus Slapped With Court Injunction Over “Boost” Branding In Adverts
Optus has been slapped with a court injunction, forcing it to stop using the word “boost” in its advertising. Optus had been taken to court by Boost Mobile, a mobile virtual network that runs on Telsta’s infrastructure. Boost said that it had been using the word for more than two decades to sell prepaid mobile […]
Suncorp And Netball Australia Unveils Latest Brand Campaign Via Leos
Suncorp has launched its latest campaign for its Team Girls initiative, ‘For Every Girl’s Endgame’, which celebrates the full spectrum of wins that girls can achieve through sports. Whether the endgame is a trophy, a healthier body or a great friendship group, the campaign explores the sense of self, camaraderie, resilience and support that comes […]
Mars Boss Says Tucker Carlson’s Fury At M&Ms Ad Boosted The Brand
Mars’ new chief exec has said that Tucker Carlson’s ire about M&Ms redesigning one of its cartoon mascots to be “less sexy” actually boosted the brand. Poul Weihrauch, appointed CEO in September, told the Financial Times that Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s bizarre and continued ranting about M&Ms did not cause buyers to turn their backs […]
Amy Shark Fronts Latest Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multi-platinum singer, songwriter and Australian Idol judge Amy Shark graces its March-May issue cover in a special Women In Music edition for Women’s History Month. Shark granted Rolling Stone AU/NZ unprecedented access in what was her most revealing interview to date, opening the doors to her Gold […]
ABC Hires Consultants In Response To Falling Radio Numbers
Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has hired external consultants as it moves to stop the decline of radio audience numbers in capital cities across the country. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the ABC has begun at 8-week project set up to stop the steep decline in audience numbers. As well as an internal strategy […]
Merlin Entertainments Appoints Tug Sydney For All ANZ Attractions
Digital marketing agency Tug Sydney has expanded its remit with Merlin Entertainments to include all Australia and New Zealand attractions including Madame Tussauds, Sydney Tower Eye, LEGO Discovery Centre and SEA LIFE Melbourne, Sunshine Coast and Auckland. Merlin Entertainments appointed Tug Sydney to manage search engine optimisation for SEA LIFE Sydney in July last year. […]
Ita Buttrose Named Women In Media National Patron & Keynote Speaker
Women in Media is thrilled to announce that Ita Buttrose AC OBE has accepted the role of national patron, effective immediately. “We are immensely proud that Ita Buttrose has chosen to support Women in Media,” said Anita Jacoby AM, Women in Media co-chair. “Ita is an icon and inspiration to generations of Australian women. A […]
Need A Tired & Trite April Fool’s Campaign? Reprise Has You Covered
Stuck for ideas for an April Fool’s campaign? Reprise Digital has launched an AIpril Fool’s Campaign Generator. Running on the same tech as OpenAI’s ChatGPT the tool uses the latest in AI Large Language Models (LLM) technology to churn out campaign ideas. The firm conceded that the campaign ideas it chugs out might not pick […]
Hilarious Monkeys Spot For Outdoor Brand Macpac Not One For Fear Of Heights Sufferers
The New Zealand outdoor brand Macpac has released a precarious new campaign that builds on the brand’s existing “Weather Anything” platform.Created by The Monkeys, the campaign showcases Macpac’s high quality and dependable gear by dangling a trio of unfazed hikers from the edge of a cliff. Maria Glass, acting general manager of marketing, said: “Macpac […]
Omnicom’s John Lynch Replacing Pia Coyle As MFA Outdoor Futures Council Chair
The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has appointed John Lynch, head of OOH and audio partnerships at Omnicom, as chair of the MFA Outdoor Futures Council (OFC). Lynch will replace Pia Coyle, who vacated the Chair post after joining PHD as general manager Sydney from her previous role at Avenue C. MFA CEO Sophie Madden […]
Why There Are Plenty Of Tips For Marketeers On The Election Frontline Hustings
Teresa Russell (lead image) is working on the front line to get Teal independent Elizabeth Farrelly elected to the NSW Upper House at next Saturday’s NSW State election. Here she regales her grassroots marketing tips and some hissing non-believers along the way… Since I started campaigning for Elizabeth Farrelly Independents in the NSW Upper House, […]
Navy Uses Subs Press To Drum Up Recruitment In New Work Via VMLY&R
Defence and VMLY&R have launched “Live a Story Worth Telling,” a campaign which brings to life the diverse and extraordinary lives of Royal Australian Navy personnel. Providing insight into the variety of meaningful, purpose-driven careers on offer in the Navy, “Live a Story Worth Telling” portrays the real-world impact that can be made from a […]
Women Leading Tech: OpenX’s Audrey Michelin On Adtech, Publishers & Being Overlooked
Audrey Michelin, OpenX’s director of account management, tells us about her journey in the world of adtech, from ad ops to online publishers and then back to the tech side. As a finalist in two categories for the Women Leading Tech Awards, a member of the IAB’s Tech Lab, and part of The Women in […]
Adobe Study: Marketers Still Mired To Third-Party Cookies, Not Evolving Their Data Strategies
Adobe has released new research that shows brands aren’t taking the necessary steps to evolve their data strategies, despite serious near and long-term impacts on their businesses. The global survey of more than 2600 marketing and consumer experience leaders (including 656 APAC respondents) also explores the marketing investments and strategies that set industry leaders apart […]
Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President
Nissan has promoted Isao Sekiguchi from regional vice president, marketing and sales for ASEAN and president of Nissan Motor Thailand, to president of Nissan ASEAN, effective 01 April 2023. Sekiguchi will oversee Nissan’s operations in the ASEAN region and continue his role as president of Nissan Motor Thailand, reporting to Junichi Endo, senior vice president, […]
Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]
South Park Creators Enlist ChatGPT To Pen Latest Episode
There are few media organs that can pass off a South Park skit for legitimate journalism, yet B&T remains one of them.
“Stop Praying To The Internet Gods” Outdoor Campaign Reportedly Banned
There are two ways of looking at a banned ad - you don't get the eyeballs, but you do get plenty of coverage on B&T.
Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign
The Japanese aside, you get the feeling that no one is going to come harder for the Dolphins this year like the Broncs.
Find, Snap And Share Sights To Combat Glaucoma Blindness Via HBK
Glaucoma Blindness is certainly no laughing matter. Although you no longer have to suffer MAFS & you get a cute dog.
Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London
Is this a sign of Paris' eventual run for the White House? B&T certainly hopes so as we desperately need the content.
MindGeek, Owner Of THAT P@rn Site You Never Visit, Acquired By Private Equity Firm
B&T warns this does contain adult themes. But not some lonely housewife trying to get a discount on her plumber's bill.
Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee
Tell someone you're slightly indifferent to them & really only in it for the sex with a gift of limited-edition Roses.
Thursday TV Ratings: AFL’s Return Scores Seven A Win
AFL's back, making it officially footy season! Although perhaps don't pack away the double-pluggers & trunks just yet.
Tickets For The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Nearly Gone!
Get your Women Leading Tech tickets TODAY or risk being stuck on the B&T table with the petty squabbling & drunkenness.
Women Leading Tech: Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher Speaks Candidly About Coding & Mentoring
Yes, B&T's talking to Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher about coding. Yes, that will mean some extra effort on your part.
Meta Launches Academy To Train Aussie Creators In Augmented Reality
Always wanted to get into AR, but secretly feared everyone would think you're an utter wanker? Read this, but quietly.
QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]
Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses
American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]
Cannes Lions Awards AB InBev with 2023 Creative Marketer of the Year
Let's be honest, B&T would spend every working second celebrating the work of brewing companies if feasibly allowed.
Telstra Internet More Reliable Than Family Says Latest Work From The Monkeys
Telstra says its internet is more reliable than family. As a Telstra customer, B&T can assure you that's not the case.
LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep
Apparently putting booze in apple juice no longer appropriate way to get the kids to sleep, as LiSTNR unveils podcast.
Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels
International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear Resigns After 16 Years At Helm
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear quits after a 16-year stint. One could arguably say that Twitch finally gave him the itch.
Aussie TV Legend Brian Walsh passes Away
Sad news today at the passing of TV great, Brian Walsh. B&T offers our sincere condolences to Brian's family & friends.