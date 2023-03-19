Ipsos Conducts Australia’s First ‘State of the CX Nation’ Report Via Ashton Media

Ipsos today announced a partnership with Ashton Media to conduct Australia’s first 2023 “State of the CX Nation” industry report.

Targeting CX the landmark report will be launched at the Ashton Media Customer 360 Symposium later this month. The research report will benchmark the Australian CX industry so organisations can leverage insights to support their critical CX business decisions.

There are plans to repeat the report annually. Ipsos, the leading global customer experience experts research company, will lead and conduct the research in partnership with Ashton Media and its extensive network of CX professionals.

The report will focus on identifying future trends, best practices, the key challenges facing CX leaders in Australia, and highlight the changing nature of customer experience and the growing responsibility for CX in organisations to deliver unique, differentiated, personalised and privacy compliant experiences for their customers.

The quantitative research report will focus on attaining insights from individuals and organisations, from around Australia, ensuring the research is statistically robust, and the qualitative phase will focus on interviewing CX leaders for a deep dive into sector insights, future trends, opinions, and wrapping stories around the quantitative data.

Ipsos CX director ANZ, Lance Webb, said: “We are extremely excited about the partnership with Ashton Media to conduct the State of the CX Nation research. As researchers and CX enthusiasts, we know our world is changing, we have witnessed seismic disruptions powered by digital and data, the merging of physical and digital environments to ‘phygital’, which is raising the bar for customer expectations.

“Customers now compare the experiences they receive not only against direct competitors but against the likes of Uber, Amazon and Apple. Customers’ expectations have become liquid, where new expectations of standards for product and service experience are being created by brands in completely different categories. This new landmark research report will bring insights relevant to Australia that will help CX leaders make informed future business decisions.”

Ashton Media, commercial director & co-founder, Tim Stuart-Harris, said: “Ashton Media is proud to be partnering with leading global customer experience experts Ipsos on this unique research piece which is unique to the Australian market. Having produced ANZ’s leading CX, customer insights and contact centre conferences for more than 10 years, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled insights into the CX industry with inspiring speakers, highly targeted content, and the most senior delegations in the region.

“We see the State of the CX Nation report as a natural extension of our conferences, a highly targeted in-depth piece of research that will identify the key challenges facing CX leaders in Australia and highlight the changing nature of customer experience and the growing responsibility of CX within organisations.”

The State of the CX Nation report will launch in June this year, at the Ashton Media Customer 360 Symposium on 28-29 March in NSW’s Hunter Valley, followed by events to present what the research means to specific sectors.