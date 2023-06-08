iProspect Nabs Havas’ Nick Kavanagh For Chief Strategy Officer Role

iProspect, a dentsu company, has announced the appointment of Nick Kavanagh (lead image) as chief strategy officer.

Kavanagh joins from Havas Media Australia where he has been chief strategy officer for the past year. He brings a wealth of experience in communications strategy having worked for agencies across the UK and Australia, and been recognised at several global awards shows including The One Show, Cannes Lions, Festival of Media APAC, Drum Marketing Awards and Digiday Awards Europe.

Kavanagh, along with the strong management team led by Marcelle Gomez, will help clients navigate through the ever-changing and complex media and consumer landscapes where iProspect shine in accelerating growth for brand and performance.

Kavanagh will report into Fiona Johnston, dentsu chief client officer, media.

Johnston said: “We are really excited to welcome Nick to the dentsu family. After a long search we have found the best Chief Strategy Officer to help take iProspect to it natural place in the highest order of smart performance thinking,” Johnston said.

“Nick’s career and ambitions right now are perfectly placed to bring fresh strategic thinking and new ways and ideas to our business and clients. To help lift a brilliant strategic team that deserves the very best energy, leadership and support. We are delighted in his joining and know he will make a great impact straight away.”

Kavanagh will work closely with iProspect NSW MD Marcelle Gomez to accelerate growth within the iProspect business by combining storytelling with digital expertise and audience knowledge to drive strong, meaningful results for clients as the agency continues its transformation to a full end-to-end agency while maintaining its heritage as one of the world’s leading performance agencies. Kavanagh will also partner with Carat Chief Strategy Officer Danni Wright to lead the dentsu media portfolio’s strategic thinking.

“This is a critical role for us and it was a tough brief to get right. I’m really excited to be welcoming Nick into the iProspect family. We have built an incredible business over the last few years and Nick’s arrival will add to the depth of talent and capability we already have. We are building a strong forward-thinking strategic media and data product with great talent, the future for iProspect, and dentsu, is bright,” said Gomez

Kavanagh said: “It’s obvious that the industry is on the verge of profound change. Navigating this will require true digital and data expertise of course, but also an appetite and ability to deliver communications that sells product, builds brands, and shapes culture.

“It’s my belief that iProspect – through its incredible, passionate people and the Network expertise at its disposal – is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this technological revolution. Bring it on I say.”

Kavanagh joins iProspect in early July.

