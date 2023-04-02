IPG Mediabrands Sails To Victory At The UnLtd Big Splash

On Friday, 18 teams across the industry hoisted the sails for good to take part in the UnLtd: Big Splash sailing regatta across Sydney Harbour.

The event, kindly sponsored by Yahoo, raised over $115,000 for UnLtd’s work supporting charities helping young people at risk.

The competing teams learnt the ropes with a professional sailor on board each boat and then headed off to sail across the harbour in a series of tight races. After plenty of sun, sweat and seawater splashes, Team IPG Mediabrands consisting of Tony Edward, Alexis Whelan, Emma Gawn, Jelena Bavrina & Eleanor Mowat sailed to victory with Seven West Media and PHD taking silver and bronze.

Tony Edward from the winning IPG Mediabrands team said: “What an experience! It was amazing to learn to sail with such a beautiful backdrop, working as a team to make things better together. We’re so happy to take home the trophy but even happier about the positive impact the event will have for the young people, UnLtd and their charity partners.”

The participating companies included: ARN, Foxtel Media, GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, JCDecaux, Meta, Nine, Nova, OMD, oOh! Media, Paramount, PHD, Pinterest, QMS, Seven West Media, The Guardian, Val Morgan and Yahoo.

Whilst the sailors were busy learning about jibing and heeling, the guests on the spectator boat enjoyed a more leisurely sailing experience networking and cheering the teams on.

John McNerney, Managing Director of Yahoo AUSEA said: “We are proud to have supported UnLtd: Big Splash for the past four years. Our commitment to this partnership remains strong, and we believe in the power of collaboration to make a positive impact in the industry. The Big Splash provides a unique opportunity to learn new skills, engage in friendly competition, and support young people at risk, and we look forward to continuing our support of this important initiative.”