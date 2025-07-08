Involved Media Wins Fever-Tree Australia Account

Australian independent media agency Involved Media has been appointed the agency of record for beverages brand Fever-Tree Australia. The appointment sees Involved Media now take responsibility for all communications strategy, media planning and buying across the account.

Fever-Tree’s account become under review following the nixing of The M+C Saatchi Group’s media agency brand Bohemia. As revealed by B&T the decision to axe Bohemia was as a result of the agency changing it’s focus on purely on digital media in Australia through the expansion of the M+C Saatchi Performance business.

The client win comes on the back of Involved Media’s recent appointment to the CareSuper account earlier this year.

“We are incredibly excited to appoint Involved Media to be our agency working across the communications strategy, media planning and buying for the Fever-Tree brand,” said Caroline Wood head of marketing, Fever-Tree.

“Our presence in the Australian market has grown significantly in recent years and we have strong plans to continue this growth. We are very pleased to embark on this next phase, and we know that with Involved Media we have a trusted partner who can help us take the brand to the next level.”

Commenting on the agency’s appointment Sarah Keith, managing director, Involved Media said: “We are so incredibly excited to become the agency of record for an amazing brand like Fever-Tree. This appointment sees them significantly extend their relationship with Involved Media to take up our full offering across strategy, planning and buying.”

“Fever-Tree is a brand that doesn’t follow convention, it sets it. This win is a brilliant opportunity to partner with a premium challenger brand at a time when consumer expectations, drinking occasions, and category boundaries are all evolving,” added Dan Hojnik, Involved Media general manager and strategy lead. “Together, we’ll be exploring how media can unlock growth by reinforcing distinctiveness, driving trial, and elevating the Adult Drinks category.”

Involved Media is one of Australia’s largest independent media agencies with more than $100m in billings and clients include major brands such as Hertz, Thrifty Car Rentals, Anytime Fitness, Stanley Black & Decker, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and Better Help.