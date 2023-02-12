Involved Media Promotes Sophie Carkeek To Group Business Director

Independent media agency Involved Media has announced the promotion of Sophie Carkeek (lead image) as group business director, effective immediately.

Reporting to Involved’s general manager, Dan Hojnik, Carkeek will oversee the Transact business and continue to work across Involved Media’s growing client list.

Carkeek was previously group account director at Involved Media. She joined the business in May 2021 following a position in plannning and strategy at media agency MediaCom. Her resume also includes senior roles at Cole Media and dentsu X in Melbourne.

Hojnik said: “Soph really is one of the biggest assets to our business and I am delighted she is stepping up to this new role. She has been a valuable addition to our senior leadership team, a coach and mentor to junior staff, and made a significant difference to our client offering since day one.

“Her promotion to Group Business Director demonstrates Soph’s commitment to her work and her ongoing contribution to establishing Involved Media as a leading name among independent agencies and across the wider market. I have no doubt Soph will continue to lead with dedication and drive in this new role.”

Carkeek said: “It’s been an incredible two years at Involved Media, as the agency has evolved its proposition to better service clients and partners. I’m looking forward to building on that momentum, nurturing the great talent we have in our agency and continuing to help our clients grow their brands.

“I’m also excited to take on the Transact arm of the business. It’s a great product that allows us to support agencies and direct clients with planning, booking, research and billing to help their businesses do better.”

Carkeek’s promotion follows strong revenue and client growth over the past two years with the addition of new senior staff and new clients including Crime Stoppers Australia, Hertz, NordicTrack, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, Crayola and ZERO.