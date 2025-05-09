INVNT Reconnects With Aussie Broadband For Easter Show Activation

Global brand storytelling agency INVNT has teamed up with Aussie Broadband for a second time, this time delivering an activation at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. It follows their previous collaboration on the SXSW Sydney ‘The Big Aussie Backyard’ experience in 2024

Unveiled for Aussie Broadband’s debut sponsorship of the Easter Show, the interactive “Wi-Fi Slam – Bang on Broadband” activation transformed a 36sqm footprint into a high-energy engagement zone, designed to cut through the noise of the bustling Show and clearly communicate Aussie Broadband’s core values and product strengths: fast, reliable connectivity with a proudly local and authentic touch.

At the heart of the activation stood a custom-built strength tester game – the Aussie Broadband Wi-Fi Slam. With a bold call to action to “max out your connection,” attendees were invited to grab a giant hammer and put their strength (and Aussie Broadband’s signal power) to the test. The harder the slam, the higher the “signal strength” meter climbed – reaching peak performance with a satisfying bell ring that symbolised full signal bars and ultimate connectivity.

“At an event as big and busy as the Sydney Royal Easter Show, we knew we had to do something bold to stand out and make a real impact. We wanted to bring value to every visitor’s day with something fun, memorable, and uniquely us—while also sharing what we stand for as a brand. The activation cut through the noise, sparked genuine engagement, and brought our brand promise to life in a bold and unexpected way,” said Matthew Terry, marketing manager at Aussie Broadband.

“Live activations offer a unique opportunity to bring brand values to life in unforgettable ways,” said Laura Roberts, managing director APAC at INVNT. “The ‘Wi-Fi Slam’ was all about aligning Aussie Broadband’s commitment to forward-thinking tech and grassroots values with an experience that was cheeky, engaging, and immediately communicated the promise of powerful, reliable broadband. We’re incredibly proud of how it performed”.

Over the course of 12 days, 10,937 visitors engaged with the activation, generating high traffic, quality leads, and measurable buzz. The vibrant display and game mechanism successfully cut through the sensory overload of the Show, sparking curiosity, laughs, and high-fives as participants aimed for full signal strength.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show activation follows the award-nominated “The Big Aussie Backyard” installation at SXSW Sydney 2024, solidifying INVNT’s role as a trusted creative partner for Aussie Broadband. The SXSW activation is currently a finalist in this year’s prestigious Cairns Crocodiles Awards.