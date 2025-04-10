INVNT Launches GEELY’s EX5 At Luna Park

Experiential agency INVNT has finished three launch events for global car manufacturer Geely Auto, culminating in the launch of the brand and its new EX5 in Australia at Luna Park recently.

This brand experience marked a milestone as the first-ever automotive brand to be launched in Luna Park’s legendary Big Top.

The event featured 360-degree projection content mapping, fully immersing attendees in Geely’s brand. More than 400 key guests, including media, industry leaders and influencers, gathered at the Sydney venue to witness the global unveiling of Geely and its latest innovation, the EX5.

“This launch has redefined what’s possible in live brand experiences,” said Laura Roberts, INVNT’s APAC MD.

“Bringing a global automotive brand like Geely to one of Sydney’s most iconic locations to create an immersive brand experience is a great example of what happens when creativity meets innovation.”

Lei Li, CEO of Geely Automotive Australia, said, “Innovation is in Geely’s DNA and drives all our decisions when creating extraordinary experiences for our customers. Our partnership with INVNT allowed us to translate this into a unique even proposition to introduce the brand and present the EX5 to our partners in a way that showcased our commitment to innovation and the future of automotive design.”

This launch event was the final act in a three-part series, which included a media drive program in the picturesque Southern Highlands and a week-long training program for dealers across Australia hosted on Sydney’s northern beaches.