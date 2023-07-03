“Instant Legend!” Fan Who Skived Off Work To Attend Taylor Swift Concert Does TV Interview With Blanket Over Her Head

“Instant Legend!” Fan Who Skived Off Work To Attend Taylor Swift Concert Does TV Interview With Blanket Over Her Head
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



B&T doesn’t need to tell you the unpalatable horror of trying to get Taylor Swift concert tickets after last week’s fiasco ahead of her Aussie shows.

However, an American ‘Swiftie’ (that’s mad fan to the uninitiated) has been labeled an “instant icon” after attending Swift’s show in Cincinnati over the weekend in a disguise so her bosses wouldn’t realise she’d bunked off work to attend.

The passionate fan gave an interview to a local TV station WKRC-TV with a pink fluffy blanket over her head and matching pink sunglasses.

The fan had apparently driven 160 kilometres from Louisville to attend the show and had arrived at 2am to be first in line for some highly-prized Tay Tay merch that included $US40 tank tops and $US75 hoodies.

Other disguised Swifties can also be seen in the background of the TV interview.

Social media quickly praised the fans’ dedication to the star, calling the blanketed interviewee “an instant legend”.

“Keep it weird, Louisville,” wrote one. Another called it “most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen on the news!”

Another added: “LMFAOOOOOOO. I just know she gone fuck around and wear that same grey quarter zip to work one day and tell on herself.”

Watch the dedication unfold below:

Please login with linkedin to comment

Taylor Swift TV reporter

Latest News

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
  • Marketing

Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
  • Marketing

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

Vivid Sydney 2023
  • Marketing

#Vividsydney Breaks All Records

They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]