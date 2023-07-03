“Instant Legend!” Fan Who Skived Off Work To Attend Taylor Swift Concert Does TV Interview With Blanket Over Her Head
B&T doesn’t need to tell you the unpalatable horror of trying to get Taylor Swift concert tickets after last week’s fiasco ahead of her Aussie shows.
However, an American ‘Swiftie’ (that’s mad fan to the uninitiated) has been labeled an “instant icon” after attending Swift’s show in Cincinnati over the weekend in a disguise so her bosses wouldn’t realise she’d bunked off work to attend.
The passionate fan gave an interview to a local TV station WKRC-TV with a pink fluffy blanket over her head and matching pink sunglasses.
The fan had apparently driven 160 kilometres from Louisville to attend the show and had arrived at 2am to be first in line for some highly-prized Tay Tay merch that included $US40 tank tops and $US75 hoodies.
Other disguised Swifties can also be seen in the background of the TV interview.
Social media quickly praised the fans’ dedication to the star, calling the blanketed interviewee “an instant legend”.
“Keep it weird, Louisville,” wrote one. Another called it “most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen on the news!”
Another added: “LMFAOOOOOOO. I just know she gone fuck around and wear that same grey quarter zip to work one day and tell on herself.”
Watch the dedication unfold below:
Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business… and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. 😂 #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF
— Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023
