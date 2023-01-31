Insights Agency Nature Names John Crowley As Director Of Its Sydney Office

Insights consultancy Nature has announced the appointment of John Crowley as a director in its Sydney office.

Crowley brings more than 20 years of strategic insights experience to his new role, most notably as managing director at Fifth Dimension Consulting, with extensive knowledge in both quantitative and qualitative research, developing marketing strategies and optimising customer experience across clients in financial services, insurance, telecommunications and FMCG.

Before Fifth Dimension, Crowley held roles at The Leading Edge in Australia and GfK NOP and Network Research in the UK.

Nature continues to gain traction in the Sydney market and the addition of Crowley will strengthen the company’s senior leadership team. He will report to Nature Sydney partner and managing director, James Jayesuria.

Jayesuria said: “We’re thrilled to welcome John to Nature Sydney. Since our opening in 2019, we’ve worked tirelessly to build an incredible team and John’s appointment is testament to this.

“John’s insight and talent will help take our business – and clients – from strength to strength. We’re thoroughly looking forward to working with him.”

Crowley added: “I have only heard wonderful things about Nature. Their range of clients is impressive, their team culture is inspiring and so is their methodological excellence and robust research. I couldn’t be more excited to kick off the new year with them.”