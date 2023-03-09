InMobi Launches Programmatic Bidder To Boost iOS Performance

InMobi has launched an industry-first proprietary programmatic bidder for iOS ads without relying on user-level data (lead image: Jaclyn Hadida, InMobi ANZ country manager)

The automated bidder only uses privacy-safe data signals when optimising programmatic media buys while using Apple’s SKAdNetwork (SKAN) attribution framework.

“Today’s announcement is significant for brands and marketers in Australia and New Zealand as our proprietary solution will help app growth marketers achieve exception results on iOS while adhering to Apple’s strict privacy parameters,” said Hadida.

“Working closely with our most innovative clients, we developed deep expertise on Apple’s privacy-preserving attribution framework across our media buying, product, engineering and data science teams,” said Navin Madhavan, vice president of revenue and operations for InMobi Demand Platforms.

“When Apple first announced AppTrackingTransparency and SKAdNetwork, it added complexity for marketers and we saw a clear opportunity to expand our suite of mobile app performance offerings to power media buying and optimisation in this new privacy-first world.”

The release of SKAN 4.0 has brought the potential for more insights into campaign performance.

“While earlier versions have been spotty with adoption, SKAN 4.0 finally tips the scales in favour of more widespread adoption by advertisers,” said Adrienne Rice, director of media investment at M&C Saatchi Performance.

“The meaningful improvements narrow the functionality gap, enabling performance insights to come more rapidly, often and predictably; it’s more important than ever for advertisers and their agencies to work with media, measurement and reporting partners who have deep SKAN expertise, solutions and real-world experience.”