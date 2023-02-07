Initiative’s Super Bowl Betting Platform Returns

Initiative’s Super Bowl Betting Platform Returns
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Media agency Initiative is once again calling for all industry Nostra-AD-amus’ bringing back its highly popular marketing-multi betting platform ahead of this year’s Super Bowl.   The fun “betting” competition is open to all industry experts who want to test – and brag about – their power of prediction vs the market.

Markets open now at https://marketingmulti.au/

Super Bowl ads always drive big industry predictions and commentary, with very little accountability, so Initiative’s marketing-multi helps industry pundits put their money where their mouth is (figuratively speaking) and predict the biggest, the best, and the most outrageous ads of The Super Bowl.

Chris Colter, chief strategy and product officer, Initiative, said: “Arguably the world’s biggest advertising platform, Super Bowl sets the stage for the biggest benchmarks in creativity where brands open their wallets and take a punt showcasing their brand, in often outrageous ways, to win the one true ad-attentive environment.”

Ryan Haeusler, head of communications design and architect of the platform said: “The aim of the game is to get as many legs right, with no penalties for a wrong punt, whoever strings together the most correct answers takes home the ultimate prize: water-cooling bragging rights and the lofty title of this year’s Super Bowl Nostr-AD-Amus.”

Punters can only make two types of bet: will an outcome occur (yes or no); and how many times do they predict the outcome occurring.  Scoring is based on probability with the final odds from each day added to a punter’s daily score calculation (just like a normal betting multi); whoever has the highest cumulative score earns a highly sought after and super-legitimate official ‘Marketing-Multi Super Bowl Ring’.

Built by Initiative’s Cultural Analytics department, marketing-multi is crowdsourced by industry experts across Australia and internationally to provide the most eclectic multi-market with odds updating live every day. From “Chat GPT created spots”, “spot featuring the British royals” to “appearance of Nepo babies”, marketing-multi features a series of strong contenders plus wild cards to make it interesting.

Haeusler continued: “There’s no actual cash for the winner, would-be punters can try as many times as they like; it’s open to all agencies, marketers, media owners, or anyone simply wanting to have a punt and have some fun.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Initiative Super Bowl 2023

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]