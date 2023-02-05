Initiative Nabs Nine’s David Cook As Head Of Marketing And IQ

Media agency Initiative has announced the appointment of David Cook to the newly created national role of head of marketing and IQ, based in Sydney.

Cook has held senior strategic roles at a number of media agencies and media publishers in both the UK and Australia, and most recently was head of trade marketing at Nine.

Cook’s remit is to lead IQ, Initiative’s consulting division, with a key objective to deliver high-level strategic media recommendations to c-suites; his remit also includes leadership of Initiative’s marketing program, supporting the agency’s focus on industry thought-leadership and push for progression.

Chris Colter, chief strategy and product officer, Initiative said the agency’s consultancy division was at a pivotal point in its growth agenda and Cook’s industry-wide reputation for sharp thinking and collaborative approach made him the perfect choice for the role.

Colter said: “We are thrilled to have David join our team to expand Initiative’s IQ division which has experienced exponential growth since its launch in 2021.

“We met many brilliant people throughout this process which made the final decision exceptionally difficult, but David’s unique experience and smarts were an absolute stand-out. Cannot wait to see the impact he brings to Initiative and to our clients,” Colter concluded.

On his new role and appointment David Cook said: “Initiative’s consulting proposition and its ambitious drive to produce best in class client work that always stands out from the pack is what really impressed me to join its team.  I look forward to using my experience to date, and applying it through a slightly different lens.  I can’t wait to get started.”

Cook’s appointment is effective immediately. He reports directly to Chris Colter and Initiative’s national managing director, Sam Geer.

