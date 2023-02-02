Initiative Takes A Bite Out Of Sanitarium’s Media

Initiative has been appointed as Sanitarium Health Food Company’s media agency of record, working across the Sanitarium portfolio including iconic brands Weet-Bix, So Good, and UP&GO.

The account had previously been held by Slingshot and is reported to be worth $20 million annually.

Initiative’s win follows a competitive pitch process and the agency’s remit will include overall responsibility for media strategy, planning, and buying across all traditional media.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Sanitarium, a company known for some of Australia’s most iconic brands, which each and every one of us have grown up with,” said Melissa Fein (lead image), Initiative’s CEO.

“We can’t wait to embed Sanitarium in our ambitious way of thinking, doing, and achieving and help take their brands to the next level.”

Jessica Manihera, head of marketing ANZ, Sanitarium added, “We are already wholly impressed with Initiative’s strategic thinking, collaboration, and approach to our brief. Their commitment to transformative thinking impressed us and we look forward to working with the team on how this translates through their media systems and processes to take our business forward.

“We felt in safe hands right from the chemistry session and their energy was evident from the get-go. We are looking forward to achieving great things together.”

The pair will start working together from 1 April this year. And that’s not a joke.

