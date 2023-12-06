Indy Clinton, The Matildas & Fitzroy Garage Party Honoured At 2023 TikTok Awards

Last night, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion played host to the 2023 TikTok Awards in front of 1,500 celebrities, VIPs and creators.

Ten awards were handed out at the event hosted by television presenter and former AFL player Tony Armstrong, media personality Abbie Chatfield and last year’s Creator of the Year, Kat Clark.

The top title of TikTok Creator of the Year 2023 was awarded to Indy Clinton (queen of chaos and soon-to-be Mum of three), while Chris Olsen took out International Creator of the Year, and the nation’s dream team CommBank Matildas were awarded Sport Creator of the Year.

The show was abundant with live entertainment, opening with a high-intensity live performance that paid homage to creators in the parkour, football and pottery space. Tom Forrest, or as he is better known, @outbacktom, then gave the audience a masterclass in precision whipping while a troupe of TikTok dancers collaborated for an inspiring performance.

As the night progressed, more creators hit the stage with a skit from comedy duo The Fairbairn brothers, a live “Battle of the Buskers” featuring Adam Hyde of Peking Duk, a magical showcase from Magician Jason Maher and musical performances from Armani White and Peach PRC.

See below the full list of the night’s award winners:

Creator of the Year – Indy Clinton (@indyclinton)

Video of the Year – Fitzroy Garage Party (@andydavie)

TikTok for Good – Sean Skeels & Marley Whatarau (@getdownwithsandm)

Comedy Creator of the Year – Tom Reese & Kell Reese (@reesebros)

Sport Creator of the Year – CommBank Matildas (@matildas)

Music Act of the Year – Peach PRC (@peachprc)

LIVE Creator of the Year – Paaka Davis (@paakadavis)

NZ Creator of the Year – Judah Metu-Teaukura (@judaxx)

International Creator of the Year – Chris Olsen (@chris)

TikTok Business of the Year – Sarah Emilia (@sarahemiliaofficial)

The TikTok Awards will be available via @tiktok_australia for 24 hours, or you can catch it all on BINGE – available to stream from Sunday, 10 December.