Indies Unite To Clean Up Australia

More than 300 independent media agency staffers and the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) members and partners have come together across the east coast to help clean up Australia – the biggest sustainability initiative in the industry.

IMAA’s Indie Clean Up Australia Day was held on 20 March, and 35 independent media agencies from four states and territories, along with 14 IMAA media partners and IMAA staffers worked in unison to tidy and tend our beautiful land.

Launched in 1990 and celebrating its 35th year, Clean Up Australia Day has now clocked up an incredible 38.5 million hours of donated volunteer time across 16,320 sites, with more than 22 million Australians giving their time to Clean Up Australia Day activities in order to benefit our environment.

The independent media agencies involved on the day include Ad Associates, Adenium, Apparent, Assembled Media, Benedictus Media, Connected, Enigma, Equality Media, G Squared, Hatched, Howatson & Co, JSL Media, Kaimera, Leonards, Lexlab, Mckenzie Partners, Media 33, Media Republic, Meerkat, Metropolis, Murmur, Noisy Beast, One Media Co, O’Neill Media, Pearman, Saint Mob Media, Social Garden, Sweeneys, The Media Store, The Pistol, Thinkerbell, Vonni Media and Yango, as well as IMAA media partners including ACM, ARN, Blis, Criteo, Foxtel, Gumtree Group, JCDecaux, Meta, News Corp Australia, Nexxen, REA Group, SCA, Seven, Stackadapt, Taboola, The Channel Factory and Uber Advertising.

The clean up efforts stretched from locations in Canberra, to Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with around 300 agency and media partner staff participating.

All involved raised money to go towards the development of important resources to help educate people of all ages on the importance of litter prevention, key environmental waste streams, and environmental issues facing us all.

“This is our third year getting involved with Clean Up Australia Day, and we have a record number of our members and media partners participating this year. It’s fantastic to see so many of our members and partners donating their time in order to help maintain and conserve our community spaces, which we are all so grateful to be able to live in and enjoy,” said Sam Buchanan, IMAA CEO.

“The Indie Clean up Australia Day is our industry’s biggest sustainability initiative. It is an important part of our overall commitment to environmental initiatives, with three quarters of our members saying that the environment is important to them. We are proud to be able to contribute to improving Australia’s environment”.