Indie Media Agency Alchemy One Appoints John Phung As Data & Analytics Director

Independent media agency Alchemy One today announced the appointment of John Phung as data and analytics director.

In his new role, Phung will be responsible for shaping and delivering exceptional data and media solutions for the agency’s client partners, utilising his expertise in data strategy and insights.

Phung joins Alchemy One from AKQA and brings a wealth of experience where he was instrumental in establishing and nurturing its CRM Optimisation program, innovating CX journey-focused marketing campaigns, revamping best practice reporting, and laying the groundwork for measurement framework guidelines and principles.

Passionate about data strategy, analytics, and producing value-driven insights, Phung’s dedication has resulted in the evolution of best customer marketing practices through persuasive data storytelling. His experience is extensive and diverse, having worked across various industries with high-profile clients such as KFC, Mitsubishi, Samsung, Westpac, Tourism Australia, and Woolworths.

Alchemy One managing director, Joel Trethowan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome John to the team at Alchemy One as his extensive experience in data marketing strategies and proven track record of delivering impactful customer marketing insights will be invaluable to our clients.

“John’s passion for data strategy, analytics, and value-driven insights aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to provide him with the freedom to shape and establish guidelines that drive results while making a positive impact on people and the planet. With his innovative mindset and collaborative spirit, we are confident that John will contribute to deliver exceptional data and media solutions for our client partners.”

Phung was inspired to join the team at Alchemy One due to its B Corp certification. This certification highlights the agency’s commitment to improving societal and environmental practices, which aligns perfectly with Phung’s own values and purpose. By working with Alchemy One, he will enjoy the freedom to shape and establish guidelines for utilising data and marketing strategies that not only drive results for clients but also contribute to the larger mission of creating a positive impact on people and the planet.

Commenting on his new role, Phung said: “It’s a rare opportunity to work in such a collaborative and supportive team where everyone has the attitude to try new things and be innovative in pushing the boundaries for how we operate in our ever-changing technology and data landscape. I’m looking forward to really getting stuck in and delivering amazing data and marketing outcomes with our client partners at Alchemy One.”

Alchemy One’s clients include Bank Australia, Square, Westfund Health Insurance, Vialto Partners, Independent Living Assessment, Australian Conservation Foundation, Fossil Ad Ban and Biennale of Sydney.

Phung’s appointment is effective immediately.