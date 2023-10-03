Indie Full Service Agency Apparent Makes Three Senior Hires
Independent full service agency, Apparent, continues to strengthen its integrated offering with the appointment of three specialist senior team members.
Jennifer Greatrex joins Apparent as group account director leading the global Google Cloud Portfolio. With experience in bringing the power of creativity and strategic insight into all campaigns and programs, she has worked in the US and across the APAC region on B2B tech clients such as IBM, Microsoft, HP, SAS, Salesforce, Workato, Forescout, Optus Enterprise and Telstra.
Greatrex, who has worked on award-winning ATL, BTL, digital, omnichannel and data-driven marketing, will help clients build impactful global go-to-market strategies that consistently align with growth objectives, deliver ROI and exceptional customer experiences.
L to R: Jennifer Greatrex, Matt Thomas & Mattie Mould
Matt Thomas also joins Apparent as digital director. A specialist in holistic digital performance, he joins the agency from the UK and has over a decade of experience delivering growth and performance marketing. He will work in partnership with media, creative and production to deliver seamless brand experiences for Apparent’s clients.
Thomas said: “My work centres on user journeys and experiences, ensuring that every piece of work we do is focused on providing the best, most useful and most memorable brand experience for our clients’ audiences, whilst also maximising results in relation to business goals and KPIs. I’m delighted to join Apparent and look forward to working closely with the team.”
Apparent has also appointed Mattie Mould as senior account director. Mould has previously been working in the UK and spent the past eight years creating media strategy for clients in the finance, travel and fashion industries and delivered successful brand and performance campaigns. She was also recently accepted into the inaugural IMAA Female Leaders of Tomorrow mentorship program.
Suzy Smiley, managing director at Apparent, said: “Apparent is proud to welcome Jen, Matt and Mattie. Their specialist expertise and experience leading and working with global teams across integrated marketing ecosystems enables us to continue to offer truly media agnostic and integrated solutions to our clients. We’re pleased our approach is attracting top talent and these exciting new appointments bring our team to a total of nearly 150 people, working across nine global locations.”
