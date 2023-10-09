Indie Creative Bullfrog Launches Powerful “Unaccept Inequality” For Oxfam

Bullfrog has partnered with Oxfam Australia to launch its new brand platform – “Unaccept Inequality” – as the INGO calls on Aussies to tackle inequality and increasing levels of global poverty.

The platform uses South African-born, Sri Lankan-Australian singer-songwriter Ecca Vandal as the voice of the campaign, that highlights the inequalities that lead to global poverty.

Mike Doman, partner – foundations and communications at Bullfrog: “There are a host of unacceptable things we’ve grown to accept in Australia – whether it’s the lionising of billionaires, our treatment of First Nations Australians, or our collective apathy towards permacrisis. Unaccept Inequality gives language to a starting point – a point from which we can build a more equal world.”

Emily Wigney, executive lead of supporter activation at Oxfam Australia: “Australians are told we need to accept the systems that benefits few at the expense of many. As a society, we have the power to say that we do not accept this inequality – and together, we can urge our leaders to act for a more equal future.”.

“Unaccept Inequality gives Oxfam Australia a platform we can build on, across brand, campaigning and our aid and development work.” Wigney said.

The Unaccept Inequality work, which is the first major project in an ongoing partnership between Oxfam Australia and Bullfrog, is live across BVOD, social, digital and radio.