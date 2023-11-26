Indie Agency Sunday Gravy Beefs Up Staff

It’s been a strong year for Sunday Gravy, having won significant new business over the last 12 months including, Nando’s, MYOB, Sapporo and another high-profile client that will be announced in the coming days. As it prepares for the next wave of growth, the creative company has added a depth of senior talent.

The hires reinforce the agency’s commitment to being long-term brand partners, supporting their philosophy of ‘ideas that last’.

Lani Cush & Piers Bebbington

Piers Bebbington takes the helm as managing director of Sunday Gravy. Bebbington’s illustrious career has spanned multiple countries, from 180Amsterdam to TBWA Paris and Colenso, creating highly awarded, effective work for some of the world’s most ambitious brands; including Nissan, DHL Global, Spark NZ, Sony USA, adidas : UEFA, FIFA, Olympics, Heineken, F.C. Barcelona, Manchester Utd and many more.

On joining Sunday Gravy, Bebbington commented, “What attracted me to Sunday Gravy was the people, the ambition but above all else the unwavering focus on creating powerful work that has the ability to cut through. Sunday Gravy possesses a unique pool of world-leading talent and tech, all the foundational ingredients to build something remarkable.

“Too often we’re seeing work that has been diluted for the sake of integration. The cycle of mergers and acquisitions by the network agencies, means that we’re losing out on true specialism. I really think now is the time for the ‘rise of the independents’.

“Sunday Gravy, as a truly independent agency with a single point of focus that is pretty unique in today’s market. In a demanding environment, the ability to stand out with exceptional creative work has never been more crucial as brands vie for the attention of Australians,” Bebbington said.

Lani Cush joins the agency as a dynamic strategic leader. With a solid background in advertising, she has an unexpected breadth of experience across media strategy, research and client side, expanding her skills beyond conventional planning to solve brand’s challenges. Lani has held senior roles most recently at Think HQ and Hardhat and has worked on some of Australia’s most iconic brands including: Vegemite, Dare, Forty Winks, Victoria University, Bulla, Holden and The Royal Children’s Hospital.

On joining the team, Cush commented, “I saw what Sunday Gravy were doing and loved the big thinking, with a focus on getting into the hearts and minds of their client’s brand’s audiences. Too often agencies feel like they have to do everything, but Sunday Gravy has a clear focus on what they’re good at – making their brands stand out in the sea of sameness.”

Ant White, the agency’s chief creative officer and co-founder, said: “After an exhaustive global search, we feel we have the right people for this next chapter of the agency. We couldn’t be happier to have Piers and Lani on board.”

Commenting on the whirlwind first week, Cush added, “I already feel at home.”