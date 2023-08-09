Indie Agency Slingshot Named One Of The Best Places To Work For Third Straight Year
At a time when employers are struggling with their workplace cultures in a post Covid world, independent agency Slingshot has been named in the top 10 Best Places to Work in Australia for the third year running.
In the most recent Best Places to Work survey, some 41,000+ employees were surveyed across the companies who participated.
Slingshot CEO & partner Simon Rutherford said: “For some context, the last 12 months has been very tough for many businesses, with talent shortages and economic circumstances working against many employers. Very few businesses have appeared on the Best Places to Work list multiple years in a row.
You have to work hard to maintain a great culture, it’s not easy, so it’s all the more satisfying for us to be in the top 20, three years running and now the top 10. In fact, not only have we been on the list three years in a row, we have improved our position each year. In 2021 our first year of entering, we finished 19th. In 2022 we were 12th, and now in 2023 we have finished 8th. It’s a proud moment!”
“It means we are consistently delivering for our people and have built a rock solid culture. We base our decisions on our people first. Our view is that if we look after our people and have the very best people delivering the very best product in market, then the profit should take care of itself.
This news comes in the same week that Slingshot was announced as a new member of the IMAA.
Rutherford added: “We already provide a huge amount of training and initiatives, becoming a member of the IMAA will help us further supplement this. It will give us the ability to contribute back into the Indie community, build our agency network both in Australia and internationally, and open up opportunities for our people to access dedicated Media Owner events, training and networking opportunities. It’s been a great start to the week.”
