Lexlab Promotes Maija Gwynn To GM

Lexlab has announced the promotion of current head of digital Maija Gwynn to general manager, as it doubles down on its Asia Pacific expansion.

Gwynn’s promotion recognises her leadership journey with the Melbourne-based agency, having been a critical part of Lexlab’s evolution and client growth. She brings more than 25 years’ of digital advertising experience to her new role, having held senior positions in sales, strategy, client-side and operations at a variety of multi-national companies.

Gwynn joined Lexlab in 2019 as digital manager and was instrumental in shaping the agency’s client-first approach, emphasising channel agnosticism and ethical media practices. She spearheaded the development of Lexlab’s proprietary campaign measurement and dashboard tools, which prioritised privacy-complaint strategies, ahead of industry-wide shifts.

In 2024, Gwynn was named on B&T’s Women Leading Tech power list, recognising her advocacy work for gender equity in tech and her contribution to mentorship programs addressing Australia’s digital skills gap. She has also been a panellist at IAB Australia events, focusing on sustainable advertising practices and publisher-audience alignment.

Lexlab Founder, Alfie Lagos, said Gwynn’s promotion reflected her extensive contributions to the agency. “This role is a significant step in Maija’s impressive 25-year media career, marked by her ability to grow and innovate with our industry,” he said.

“Maija has been a key part of Lexlab’s growth from almost the beginning, always leading from the front with consistency, expertise and a genuine passion for what we do. She sets the standard through her work and the trust she builds with both the team and our clients. Her deep understanding of digital advertising, her technical expertise, and her clear, hands-on leadership style make this promotion a natural next step.

“Maija will now be able to refine the direction of Lexlab in her own image, driving the business forward and maintaining our incredible growth and trajectory.”

“It’s exciting to take this next step in my career with Lexlab,” commented Gwynn on her appointment.

“For the past six years, I’ve been deeply involved in the agency’s operations, client strategy and innovation roadmap, working closely with our clients to drive results. This new role is an opportunity for me to have a bigger role in shaping Lexlab’s future, empowering the team, while also focusing on the business’ growth, particularly in the APAC market.

“I’m looking forward to working on new projects and initiatives as we focus on enhancing the Lexlab offering.”

Lexlab specialises in agency media partnerships to drive paid advertising results. The Melbourne-based agency has worked with a range of well-known brands, including IGA, Energy Australia, Caterpillar, Cancer Council, Mister Zimi and McCain, using its proprietary planning tool Lablogic’s live industry data and benchmarks to deliver real, measurable results.

Lexlab has also partnered with several film distributors for multi-channel campaigns to support new releases.

Gwynn’s appointment is effective immediately.