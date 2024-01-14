Inaugural Icon FCF Scholarship Recipients Announced
Icon Agency and The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) have announced Sofiya Khan and Georgie Menzies as the winners of the inaugural Icon Agency Future Communicators Foundation Scholarships.
Lead Image: Sofiya Khan and Georgie Menzies
Icon Agency sponsors two annual scholarships at $2500 AUD each for senior undergraduates enrolled in Public Relations programs at RMIT University, Melbourne.
Each year, the Icon Agency FCF Scholarship focuses on a theme addressing PR strategies for sustainability, with the 2023 theme centring on “Social Responsibility to the Environment in Australia.” Students are tasked with designing an inventive communications campaign that raises awareness of these challenges in a financially conscious and resource-effective approach.
Sofiya Khan won for her “Realfoods: Sip & Learn” campaign, which presents a partnership with Realfoods, a volunteer-run, social enterprise café on RMIT campus. The proposed “Sustainability Mastery Series” would offer workshops in environmental responsibility, leading to an RMIT Sustainability Credential. The campaign also aims to increase sales of the café’s ethically sourced, fair-trade products by 30% over six months.
“The Icon FCF Scholarship is an invaluable tool in furthering my education,” said Khan. “It’s an opportunity to stretch my communication skills to work on what I care about most — sustainability and social responsibility”.
“What I want to do moving forward is to create creative communication,” says Sofiya Khan, “and couple that with the principles and practice of poignant public relations to bolster social responsibility outcomes. This is what the Icon Agency FCF Scholarship is all about”.
Georgie Menzies won for her “Carbon-Conscious Commute” campaign, which “harnesses the power of social media and smartphone apps to create a campaign that encourages people to utilise public transport and greener methods of transportation through a gamified experience.” The proposed smartphone app would provide users with an accurate measurement of their savings in carbon emissions from using public transport while creating a competitive leaderboard with positive reinforcement metrics.
“I am incredibly honoured to be awarded this year’s Icon Agency FCF Scholarship,” said Menzies. “I hope to have the opportunity to work on future projects relating to sustainability and social justice in my professional communications endeavours. I believe that this is an area that we should all collectively be focusing on as we face more prevalent climate issues — and this can be achieved through utilising effective communication tactics to inform and impact change within society”.
The Icon Agency FCF Scholarship competition is open to senior undergraduate students enrolled in Public Relations programs at RMIT University, Melbourne, including the Bachelor of Communication and the Bachelor of Professional Communication. Alongside the financial assistance, the winners receive a one-hour mentor meeting with Icon Agency group account director, Fiona Nwoke and future opportunities with FCF international programs.
“Having spent the first 9 years of my career in the UK working in national radio before transitioning to large PR agencies and then spending the last six here in Australia leading an ever-growing team at Icon, I see first-hand the importance of mentorship to encourage and guide the next generation of PR leaders to affect social impact and change. The industry is always evolving and I believe the practice of continually sharing experiences and knowledge strengthens us both as practitioners and mentors.” said Nwoke.
Since its beginning 21 years ago, Icon Agency has put social values at the heart of its business and culture. This stems from the belief that every business, large or small, has a moral obligation to put people first, drive positive change and protect the planet.
“Being all about people, and having a clear purpose to do right in the world, is something we take very seriously,” says Joanne Painter, co-founder and group managing director of Icon Agency. “Whether it’s sponsoring gender equality research, or donating our time to university boards, we’re big believers in getting involved and giving back to our industry”.
Please login with linkedin to commenticon agency RMIT
Latest News
Sunday TV Ratings – Djokovic Threatened In Opening Round Of AO24
Hundreds of thousands tuned in to watch Djokovic struggle past a man barely old enough to buy a beer.
Aferpay Takes A Swing At The Australian Open In New Spot Celebrating The Fans, Via BMF
BMF perfectly capturing the monotony of top-class tennis here with this new spot for Afterpay.
AWARD School Announces Speakers For 2024
AWARD School announces speaker lineup for this year. No update on changes to school's uniform policy.
Keeva Stratton To Modernise Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Global Brand
Stratton keen to sink her teeth into this tasty new role. Refused to be drawn on expanded Hamburglar role.
Travel & Tourism Marketing Firm Jets Off With Ogilvy’s Jacob Annesley
We expect the prospect of overseas trips with tax-deductible beers was merely a nice-to-have for Annesley.
Alan Jones Has “No Immediate Plans” To Return To Australia
Australia's loss really isn't London's gain on this occasion.
Edelman Under Fire In US For Work With Fossil Fuel Group
The climate crisis continues to heat up for agencies around the world.
Foxtel & The World Surf League Carve Up Expanded Broadcast Deal
Everyone practicing their cheeky fives and goofy footing over at Foxtel on the back of this sick news.
B&T’s Campaign Of The Month December 2023 – CHEP Delivers A Shocker For Queensland Health
Did we pick this campaign longing for the end of current sh*t weather in Sydney? Perhaps.
Cashrewards Invests In New Head Of Retail
Lachlan Brahe in the money with new Cashrewards gig. We hope so, anyway.
Premier League Match Disrupted By Weird Promo Stunt
Given the way Chelsea are playing this season, the distraction may have been welcomed by some fans.
Pool Cleaner Turns Monster In Latest Spot From Budget Direct & 303 MullenLowe
303 MullenLowe enlists terrifying pool cleaner here. Nothing quite as terrifying as cleaning the B&T toilets, however.
SBS Nabs Nakul Legha From Netflix
SBS has announced that Nakul Legha has joined the network as a commissioning editor in its scripted team. He joins SBS from Netflix, where, for the last three years, he has helped grow the platform’s local content strategy in Australia and New Zealand. As a creative executive, he worked across Netflix’s pipeline of original Australian […]
Gladiators Takes Over All Eastern Seaboard 3D Anamorphic Sites Ahead Of Premiere
It seems the only people more excited for the return of Gladiators than B&T have big stakes in baby oil firms.
Birra Moretti Will Deliver Lucky Melburnians A Grandma
Didn't get your fill of elderly relatives criticising your cooking over Xmas? Take a look at this Moretti campaign.
Victoria Is “Every Bit Different” In New Campaign From Visit Victoria
We'd tell you who produced this campaign but you've probably never heard of them.
Wunderkind Research: Aussies Delay Boxing Day Spending To Search For Deals
Aussies putting off Boxing Day deals to spot better deals. Nothing to do with annoyingly long queues. Apparently.
Australian Open Just The Beginning For Brands Hoping To Ace 2024
Not tired of the Australian Open yet? Good. There's plenty more to come.
Boomtown Swipes Right On Ground-Breaking Tinder Campaign
Boomtown swiping right with Tinder. Hinge, Bumble and Raya fuming after receiving a left swipe.
News Corp’s News Sport Network Announced As Domestic Media Partner For SPORTNXT 2024
News Corp pens deal with global sports industry conference. Don't expect to see old Rupert running up on stage.
Gladiator’s Liz Ellis: Moving Into Entertainment Was A “Huge Challenge”
Ellis said her new gig was almost as challenging as watching the Gladiators get into their spandex.
Aotearoa Based Agency RUN Into 2024 With The Appointment Dylan Wasson & Cassidy Kiwha
RUN is braced for an electric 2024 after solidifying an all-star design team, including senior designer Dylan Wasson (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāpuhi), ex-BBH New York and Redwood BBDO London. Lead image: Dylan Wasson & Cassidy Kiwha Following his studies at Massey University College of Creative Arts in Wellington, Dylan headed straight to New York […]
Annual Digital Ad Spend Wastage Hit Record $6 Billion In 2023
Brands threw away a record $6 billion digital advertising dollars in 2023, up more than 17 per cent on last year’s figures, Next & Co’s annual Digital Media Wastage report has revealed. Lead image: Next&Co Founders Nick Grinberg and John Vlasakakis Wasted digital advertising spend reached a whopping $6.149 billion in 2023 – the highest […]
whiteGREY Jets Off With Newcastle Airport Creative Account
Airport said to have been "enthralled" by whiteGREY's blue-sky thinking. Maybe.
Supermassive Sets Sail To New Brand Platform For P&O
P&O saying you don't need land to find common ground. All-inclusive alcohol policy unlikely to help, however.
Backlash As Aldi Joins Boycott On Australia Day Merchandise
Aldi the latest grocer to jump on 26 Jan powder keg. Makes that price-gouging review almost disappear, doesn't it?
Thursday TV Ratings: Couple Tackle Ambitious Project On ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation
Ambitious Northern Beaches reno hooks viewers last night. Less impressive Western Syd extension fails to draw crowd.
Court Documents Reveal Brittany Higgins’ Partner David Sharaz’s Secret Warning To Lisa Wilkinson Ahead Of The Project Interview
Sharaz warned Wilkinson about Instagram stalking, court docs reveal. Now that's a crime we're all guilty of.
Singapore Tourism Taps Jimmy Rees To Front Aussie-Focused Campaign, Via Leo Burnett
Singapore Tourism's bid to lure Aussies seems might expensive. A slab of VB & a pack darts would have sufficed.
Before Adland: Half Dome Profits From Renee Murray’s Career Switch
Remember what you did before adland? We barely remember what we had for breakfast.
“They Should B*gger Off And Let Us Get On With Australia Day” – Steve Price Lays Into Woolworths On The Project
If we can't buy Chinese-made thongs in South African-owned Woolies to celebrate the Poms landing, then what can we do?
FKA Twigs Fires Back Over Banned Ad Claiming “Double Standards”
After being asked to leave the pub last night for taking our shirt off, B&T sympathises over double standards.
The Monkeys Aotearoa & ASB Win Gold At Clio Awards
The Monkeys pick up tasty gong for its tasty bagel-focused work. We're still waiting on those press samples, FYI.
Sophie Nathan Joins 2024 CADA Line-Up
It's said that you can never trust a man with two first names. Fortunately, Sophie gets away it.
EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces
Sadly for EMG & Gravity staffers, the Christmas party budgets won't be merging.