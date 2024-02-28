In A League Of Its Own: NRL Season Kicks Off On Nine This Weekend
NRL on Nine is in a league of its own. With the 2024 Telstra NRL Premiership season kicking off this weekend, brands have more league to leverage across Nine’s unrivalled Total TV, Total Audio and Total Publishing assets than ever before.
With more than 145 games free and live for all Australians on the 9Network – including the exclusive expanded Women’s State of Origin three-game series as well as the blockbuster NRL Grand Final and men’s Origin series – brands partnering with Nine not only have more opportunities to connect with viewers but will experience a marketing platform underpinned by the globally-renowned Wide World of Sports brand.
This year will see Full Season Partners Harvey Norman, McDonald’s, Sportsbet and Telstra return, each leveraging the breadth of Nine’s content ecosystem of NRL, NRLW, the exclusive men’s and women’s State of Origin, the NRL Grand Final and every finals game.
This coverage enables brands to connect with league fans across WWOS’s huge ecosystem of over 30 weeks of continuous content, including a reach of more than two million listeners per week across Nine’s total audio platform.
Nine’s NRL coverage on 9Now last year saw growth of 36% year-on-year, and a Total Television audience of more than 5.5 million Australians tuned into the Grand Final.
“Over the last three years WWOS has established an unrivalled mega marketing platform for brands,” said Matt Granger, Nine director of sales – sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games.
“In 2024, we have more partners leveraging Nine’s rugby league content ecosystem across Total TV, Total Audio and Total Publishing than ever before. Our returning and new partners are testimony to the power of the reach and effectiveness of Nine and WWOS to deliver for brands. Following a record season in 2023, we can’t wait for round one to start in Vegas”.
Chemist Warehouse, Isuzu UTE, Kia Australia, RAM Trucks, Tradie Beer, Youi Insurance and Westpac are also returning as sponsors, while Lion is joining as a new sponsor.
NRL on Nine provides brands with a platform to connect with rugby league fans through a 24/7 ecosystem that includes Wide World of Sport every Sunday, SundayFooty Show, 100% Footy, NRLWrap and extra 9Now programming – such as the exclusive Panthers documentary: Undisputed, podcasts through 9Podcasts and a Total Audio proposition through WWOS Continuous Call Team, as well as powerful opportunities through Total Publishing.
Nine’s commitment to help grow the NRLW will see every game live and free on Channel 9 and 9Now, as well as the exclusive broadcast of the new extended three game NRLW State of Origin.
The 9Network’s NRL season kicks off this Sunday, March 3.
