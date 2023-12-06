Imogen Hewitt Promoted To Publicis’ Chief Media Officer ANZ

Publicis Groupe ANZ today announced the promotion of Imogen Hewitt to the new position of chief media officer for the group in Australia and New Zealand.

The creation of the role comes at an exciting time for Publicis, following three years of growth and momentum across the ANZ media agencies, according to RECMA figures. Agencies include Zenith and Starcom in Australia, MBM in New Zealand and Spark Foundry ANZ.

Michael Rebelo, Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO said: “The distinctive proposition, industry-leading products and talent within our media brands is evidenced in the successes that each business has achieved over the past three years and the strong client partnerships they have built.

Imogen Hewitt & Matt Turl

“Imogen’s appointment is our commitment to continuing to build and elevate best-in-class media, data, analytics and investment outcomes to accelerate our clients’ media transformation. She will partner with our media CEOs to scale the effective solutions and processes that already exist within our Groupe to ensure the continued growth and development of our client offering.”

She will also connect into the Publicis Media global community led by Global CEO, Talia Raviv, to further support global clients and new business pitches relevant to the ANZ market.

Hewitt is the third group ANZ practice lead to be appointed – and follows the appointment of Publicis Groupe ANZ’s Chief Data Officer, Maurice Riley, and Chief Creative Officer, Dave Bowman.

Rebelo added: “In bringing together the unique skillsets of Imogen across strategy and media, Maurice leading data and Dave on the creative front, we are well placed to continue to drive our connected proposition in market and deliver end-to-end marketing transformation for our clients.”

With over 20 years’ experience in media, creative and full-service agencies, Hewitt has been CEO of Spark Foundry Australia for the past four years and has seen the agency more than double in size since 2020. She expanded her remit to include Spark Foundry New Zealand last year.

On her appointment, Imogen Hewitt said: “At Publicis, I have seen how the power of great agency brands working in a connected way fuels incredible innovation, nurtures brilliant people and builds sustained success for clients. The media agencies within our Groupe are powerhouses in their own right, so the opportunity to work alongside their leaders to push ourselves, our product and our results even further is enormously exciting.”

Hewitt takes on her new role in January, while continuing to lead Spark Foundry ANZ.

Meanwhile, in support of Spark Foundry Australia’s continued growth, Matt Turl, currently chief operating officer of the agency will be elevated to the role of CEO. Along with Spark Foundry New Zealand MD, Nicky Greville, they will continue to report into Hewitt.

On Turl’s promotion, Imogen Hewitt said: “Matt has been an incredible partner to me, and a brilliant leader at Spark Foundry. He is supremely professional and a source of both wisdom and considered calm for our people, partners and clients alike. It is a great pleasure to see him elevated into a role he so clearly deserves.”

Turl said: “Spark Foundry’s sustained success over the last four years has been achieved through a combination of Imogen’s drive, intellect and good humour; the strength and stability of the leadership team, and our connectivity to the Groupe. For me, the succession plan we have executed reflects the maturity of our business, and a collective belief that greater opportunities and achievements lie ahead for our clients, our people and our partners.”