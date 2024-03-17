“Imagine A Career Above The Clouds”: Royal Australian Air Force Launches New Campaign Via VML

For many young Australians, a career in the Royal Australian Air Force can seem out of reach. The new campaign breaks down this misconception by showcasing Air Force as the place that their true potential can be realised, allowing them to go further than they ever thought possible.

The campaign builds on the Air Force brand platform, inviting every young Australian to experience the exciting world that exists ‘up there’.

Shot by DIVISION, the film captures the unique perspective of Air Force, accompanied by a cinematic score by Massive Music composer, Lance Gurisik, who recently won the advertising category at the prestigious Screen Music Awards.

“A career in Air Force is like no other. It’s the only job in the world where you’ll transcend the boundaries between land, sky, and space,” said Robyn Bergmann, creative director, VML.

The film showcases Air Force’s impressive fleet including F-35A Lightning II and F/A-18F Super Hornet jets, an E-7A Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft and a C-17A Globemaster heavy airlifter, mixing single pilot and crewed assets. Each of these aircraft were filmed air-to-air from a L-39 jet with a high-definition gimbal camera, the first time this piece of technology has been used in Australia.

“The latest campaign from our long-term partnership with Defence Force Recruiting will inspire a new cohort of young Australians to explore diverse careers in Air Force – from medical and intelligence roles, to aviation roles, and beyond, into space and cyber. We’re really proud of this campaign and look forward to seeing how our work continues to attract new candidates to consider an ADF career,” said Thomas Tearle, chief executive officer, Australia & New Zealand.

The integrated campaign launches with more than 100 assets, spanning TV and cinema, OOH, radio, digital and social.

CREDITS:

  • Client: Defence
    • Director General Defence Force Recruiting: CDRE Jan Wiltshire
    • Director Military Recruiting: GPCAPT Chris Ellison
    • Deputy Director Recruiting Attraction: WGCDR Fiona Van Der Snoek
    • Deputy Director Recruiting Strategy & Engagement – Air Force: WGCDR September Clare
    • Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction – Air Force: SQNLDR Patricia Firth
    • Staff Officer Recruiting Strategy & Engagement – Flight Sergeant Natalie Cowell
    • Head of Marketing: Justin Stanic
    • National Marketing Manager: Zerlina Burns
    • Brand Lead – Air Force: Tom Woods
    • Marketing Officer – Air Force: Laura Rasmussen
  • Creative Agency: VML
    • CCO: Paul Nagy
    • Group ECD: Jake Barrow
    • Creative Director: Robyn Bergmann
    • Creative Director: James Wills
    • Copywriter: Isabel Evans
    • Art Director: Amanda Chen
    • Head of Design: Lewis Brown
    • Executive Producer: Rachel Rider
    • Lead Producer: Stevi Russell
    • Managing Director: Sarah Bailey
    • Managing Partner: Vanessa Tout
    • Group Business Director: Rhys Thomas
    • Senior Account Director: Catherine Collins
    • Account Director: Joy Hudson, Niall Morrison
    • Account Manager: Russell Philip
    • Strategy Director: Dan Brown
    • Senior Strategist: Lauren Stoeckel
  • Production Company: DIVISION
    • Managing Director & Executive Producer: Genevieve Triquet
    • Producer: Karen Sproul
  • Aerial Film Company: Aerial Film Australia
    • Aerial DOP: Peter Beeh
  • Offline: The Editors
    • Managing Director & Executive Producer: Nicoletta Rousianos
  • Online: Fin Design + Effects
    • VFX Supervisors: Mikey Brown
    • Executive VFX Producer: Alastair Stephen
    • VFX Producer: Isabelle Howarth
    • Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
  • Music Supervision: Big Sync Music
    • Musical Direction – Big Sync Music: Michael Szumowski
    • Composer – Massive Music: Lance Gurisik
    • Sound Design – Massive Music: Abby Sie
    • Sound Producers – Massive Music: Katrina Aquilia, Georgia Yuncken
  • Stills: The Pool Collective
    • Stills Photographer: Simon Harsent
    • Executive Producer: Courtney Lewis
    • Producer: Mark Gardiner
    • Retouching: Sterne Creative



