IMAA Unveils Much-Anticipated Digital 101 E-learning Module: The Final Course In Landmark IMAA Academy

Digi-Byte event brought 200 indie media agencies together to discuss influencers, programmatic, and AI with expert speakers.

Lead image: left to right, GCA Media Network’s Kaitlyn Cirulis, Adenium’s Adam Lagus, IMAA’s Sam Buchanan, and GCA Media Network’s Charlie Silvestor.

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) announced the release of its much-anticipated Digital101 e-learning course – the final training module from its landmark IMAA academy.

The Digital101 course, which is the largest and most awaited of the academy’s eight training modules, was officially unveiled as part of the IMAA’s new Digi-Byte networking and training event.

Almost 200 independent agency staff and media partners attended the inaugural event, held at Fortress Sydney, which featured panel discussions and speakers exploring Australia’s digital sector, and an immersive gaming competition, sponsored by real-world intelligence players, Blis, GCA Media Network, ACM and StackAdapt.

Digital101 offers an in-depth examination of the nation’s rapidly transforming digital advertising landscape across five e-learning modules. The course kicks off with an overview of the digital space, along with the role and benefits of digital advertising, key channels and platforms, and insights into strategy, planning, and budget setting.

Additional modules explore a range of subjects including programmatic advertising, and deep dives into specific channels like digital video, digital audio, programmatic digital out-of-home, search engine marketing, social media, and display advertising.

The course will also delve into key developments in digital advertising and channels nationwide, ad verification and media quality, and Australia’s privacy laws.

The module is a collaboration between the IMAA and leading industry bodies including ThinkTV, Commercial Radio Australia, the Outdoor Media Association, ThinkNewsBrands, media owners, and Australia’s leading independent media agencies.

Participants will have access to the training modules, along with a digital glossary, toolkit featuring valuable resources and links, and a podcast offering insights from leading industry professionals including Half Dome co-founder, Joe Frazer, Glide Agency CEO, Es Chandra, and Supercurious director of digital media, Alexis Brassil.

Digital101 is the final e-learning module in the IMAA’s landmark academy, which launched last year.

The IMAA academy provides an industry-first, comprehensive learning platform for the nation’s media professionals, offering participants critical education and training on the foundations of Australian media. Each of the academy’s modules has been IMAA-certified, with participants receiving a badge once they complete each course.

“It’s wonderful to see the Digital101 course come to fruition; it has taken nearly 12 months to create, because of the breadth of content we wanted to include and explore, and the rapid evolution within the digital landscape,” said Jacquie Alley, IMAA board chair.

“Digital is a vast and complex advertising medium and it’s also constantly changing; we wanted to ensure our syllabus thoroughly covered every facet of Australia’s digital advertising industry, while also offering insights into what the future of digital advertising could look like”.

“Digital has become deeply embedded within nearly every aspect of Australians’ lives. A recent GWI study found that 96 per cent of Australians are online every day, spending, on average, more than six hours with digital channels. As a result, advertisers are investing heavily in digital – brands spent $14.7 billion on digital advertising in 2023 alone, with expenditure increasing by 3.7 per cent year-on-year. It just shows the proliferation of digital in society and why it’s so important for media professionals to have a sound understanding of the digital sector.

“We’re confident the Digital101 module will leave participants with a comprehensive grasp of digital channels, formats, and strategies, ensuring they’re well-equipped to harness the power of today’s digital landscape”.

The inaugural Digi-Byte event was also a great success, with speakers tackling subjects including the next wave of social and influencers, including how agencies could better measure and articulate the value of influencers to brands and the rise of shoppable content; and how indie media agencies and their teams can grasp the impact of AI, navigate its disruptions, and take actionable steps with measurable AI solutions, including ethical considerations.

Participants can access the Digital101 learning module via the IMAA’s academy all-inclusive training package, which includes access to all media course modules and ‘Business in a Box’ – a training subscription offering 21 additional courses – or via individual module sign-up.