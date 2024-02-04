IMAA & ThinkNewsBrands Unveil New Education Initiative With Publishing & News101 Education Module

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) in partnership with ThinkNewsBrands, will officially launch its Publishing & News101 learning module – the first in the IMAA Academy’s education program to be delivered in 2024 – at a special in-person training and certification event this week.

The e-learning module will explore the nation’s dynamic publishing and news media landscape, particularly the rise of multifaceted offerings across various platforms including printed news, news websites, news apps, and category content publications.

Participants will gain insights into the advantages of leveraging the nation’s diverse news and publishing channels, alongside essential measurement tools and strategies for planning, buying, and booking news media.

Publishing & News101 is the latest course in the IMAA Academy’s ground-breaking eight-part education program, which launched last year, and is a collaboration between the association and ThinkNewsBrands, the industry body for Australia’s premium news publishing producers.

Launching on 8 February at News Corp Australia headquarters in Sydney, the event promises engaging discussions featuring experts such as Kerry Warren, editor, news.com.au, Paul Blackburn, director commercial data video and product at News Corp Australia, Aimie Rigas, director of audience development – publishing at Nine, and Jakeb Waddell, sports editor, Seven West Media (WA).

In a first of its kind, attendees will undergo group learning sessions and receive certification on completion of the Publishing & News101 module, along with other benefits including professional portrait photos.

Moreover, the module features insightful case studies from leading brands, including Tourism NT, CommBank, and Blackmores, highlighting their successful strategies and outcomes using news publishing media.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2024 with the launch of Publishing & News101 – our publishing and news media e-module. Despite the ever-changing digital world, one thing that has stood the test of time is Australians’ thirst for news and entertainment, from print, to digital and apps. According to Roy Morgan research, 20.8 million people read general news – that’s a whopping 96% of the population. Additionally, at least 75% of Australians read category specific sections like property, sport, lifestyle and entertainment, so it represents a huge potential advertising market,” said IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan (lead image).

“News and publishing sites continue to be a source of truth among Australians, with many investing deep trust in the nation’s leading publications. For brands, news and publishers offer unmatched reach and reliability to drive awareness, and an ability to engage audiences with long dwell times and higher mental availability. Plus, their omnichannel offering offers a depth and breadth of advertising across multiple platforms and audiences. We anticipate that the Publishing & News101 module reaffirms the importance of this sector in 2024”.

Vanessa Lyons, CEO of ThinkNewsBrands, emphasised the significance of education and professional development within the industry. “The Publishing & News101 module underscores the importance of fostering knowledge and expertise within the media industry, empowering professionals to navigate the evolving landscape of publishing and news,” she said.

“I am absolutely thrilled to extend News Corp Australia’s full support to the IMAA’s launch of the Publishing & News101 education module. Embracing education is crucial, and this module will undoubtedly empower young industry professionals with valuable insights into the dynamic world of publishing and news. At News Corp Australia, we believe in the importance of fostering knowledge and expertise, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to continuous learning,” said Lou Barrett, managing director national sales, News Corp Australia.

“We want to thank ThinkNewsBrands and the IMAA for launching this module of Publishing & News101. It’s incredibly important to us to support education and development within the industry, and to have one of our key editorial talent and Sport Editor, Jakeb Waddell speak on the panel at the upcoming event. We look forward to bringing this opportunity to Western Australia in 2024,” said Brent Stewart, chief sales officer, Seven West Media.

“Nine has a proud history of fostering talent and helping to grow the industry, and we are honoured to support the IMAA Academy, in partnership with ThinkNewsBrands. The power of news publishing platforms, and its impact and influence through content – whether that be ground-breaking public interest journalism or lifestyle stories that resonate with a younger audience – is an important tool that can be fully harnessed through the education modules,” said Jo Clasby, Nine director of sales – publishing.

Participants can access the Publishing & News101 learning module via the IMAA Academy’s all inclusive training package, which includes access to all media course modules and Business in a Box – a training subscription offering 21 additional courses – or via individual module sign-up.