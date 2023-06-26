IMAA Secures Insurance Group Deal For Members, One Of 13 Deals

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced it has arranged a swathe of new group deals, including general insurance, for its members.

The IMAA has arranged a group agreement with Australian insurance provider Maple to offer general insurance and risk services for its members, designed to protect agencies from professional negligence liabilities, cyber risk, fraud and compliance issues.

The group deal has seen its members save up to 20% with Maple, for tailored risk management and insurance solutions, including professional indemnity, cyber insurance, directors’ and management liability, public and product liability, and fraud insurance.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan (lead image), said: “This is a major win for the independent media agency sector. Insurance is a big cost for agencies and this deal will make a significant difference to their bottom line, while also allowing them to operate more competitively in an ever-changing market. It complements our world first trade credit insurance group deal for members announced in 2021, which protects agencies from bad debts.”

Maple managing director, Adam Sulway, said: “Maple is purposed to protect independent media agencies today, and safeguard their future for tomorrow. We are absolutely committed to levelling the playing field for independent agencies by reducing their costs and providing ‘big house’ insurance and risk solutions used by larger organisations.”

In addition to the Maple general insurance deal, the IMAA also announced an additional 12 new group deals for its members from Ipsos (market research), Holistic Analytics (customer centric analytics), Canda Media Intelligence (advertising monitoring and analysis), On Device Research (effectiveness measurement of online and offline advertising), Veracity Trust Network (website threat and ad fraud protection), OnLoop (generative AI and mobile native collaborative team development), I Am Mentally Fit (developing awareness and understanding on mental health), Lemma Media (a programmatic digital out-of-home platform) and Learna (a microlearning app for people skills).