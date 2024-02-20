IKEA Launches Cutting Edge AI Interior Designer Feature

IKEA Launches Cutting Edge AI Interior Designer Feature
IKEA Australia has announced an exciting new feature IKEA Kreativ, a mixed-reality experience offering customers a simple way to  design and reimagine their living spaces, powered by AI.

Customers can scan their living rooms and chose to erase items from the room and add IKEA furniture to the space, experimenting with alternative home décor and styling ideas.

Users can also start a fresh and design from scratch with over 50 interactive pre-loaded showrooms.

The immersive design feature, Kreativ, has a social attraction allowing users to scan their space and share their design ideas for advice from friends, family and partners.

The new free feature allows users to imagine their spaces in their image, without the costly additives of interior designers and gamble of online shopping.

The feature can be accessed, without cost, on the IKEA app or online at ikea.com.au, and is patented technology using the-art visual AI similar to that used in self-driving cars to power 3D model reconstruction of real spaces.

“With the addition of Kreativ to the IKEA app, we’re offering our customers the opportunity to confidently design and shop the products straight from their mobile device”, said Giovanni Rutigliano, digital manager at IKEA Australia.

Combining decades of Life at Home expertise with this technology, IKEA Kreativ is unlocking a wide range of digital design possibilities, helping customers ease the pain of moving homes or re-modelling existing spaces.




