‘I’d like to see TikTok remain alive’ – Trump Says TikTok US Sale Imminent

2 Min Read
The sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations will be struck by Saturday (5 April), according to the US President Donald Trump.

The video sharing app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is used by 170 million people, about half of the American population.

In January, Trump set a 5 April deadline for TikTok’s US business to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban – a law that was introduced under the Biden administration.

TikTok briefly shut down a day before Trump returned to power and extended the sale period.

On Monday, Trump told reporters: “We have a lot of potential buyers. There’s tremendous interest in Tiktok. I’d like to see Tiktok remain alive.”

A consortium including the private equity firm Blackstone have emerged as frontrunners to buy the business. Oracle and Elon Musk–who owns rival platform X and is one of Trump’s closest aides–have also been cited as potential suitors.

Any deal would need to pass muster with the Chinese government. Trump, who has 15 million followers on the app, previously stated he could use the TikTok sale as a bargaining chip in negotiations about Chinese tariffs.

If TikTok divests its US business, there have been no suggestions that it would impact the app in other markets. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously said there are no plans to outlaw TikTok’s use in Australia.

By Arvind Hickman
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

