iD Collective Nabs Former Foxtel Head Of Publicity, Sally Burleigh

Full-service communications agency iD Collective continues to grow as an agency, bolstering its expansive Sydney team to welcome SBCo. and leading communications and public relations expert, Sally Burleigh (lead image) to the Executive team.

Burleigh joins the iD group as a director, at the helm of the Sydney team. She is welcomed as a renowned face and name across the Australian communications, media, events, and public relations industry. Her wealth of experience is well known, commencing her career working for publishing icon, Ita Buttrose AC OBE, at ITA Magazine, progressing to production and pay television and finally founding her first agency, SBPR with Pacific Publishing, ACP, NOVA 96.9, Sky News and David Jones as foundation clients.

Burleigh later relaunched as SBCo. with the evolution of the agency marking a significant shift within the industry. Burleigh recognised the distinct need for dedicated and personalised consultants, advisors, and experts to guide businesses and brands in new-school media and the digital influencer landscape. She continues to use her massive network and capability of connecting to, and, for the right people being fundamental to her success.

Burleigh has worked across multiple modalities over the course of her career, driving launches, events, partnerships and exciting campaigns across television, print, radio, podcast and social channels. Her expertise in travel, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, design, arts, celebrity, food and wine is truly admired within the Australian communications sphere. Burleigh has worked with a vast array of clients including Jan Logan, COS, Camilla, Kimpton Margot Sydney, Providoor, Pommery, qualia, ACCOR, Six Senses & Soneva, La Prairie, TV Week’s LOGIE Awards, MAC, L’Oreal, Bangalay Luxury Villas and Sydney Airport. Burleigh has also led major celebrity tours and launches for global names such as Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Minogue, Jamie Oliver, Megan Gale, Elizabeth Hurley and Mel Gibson. Burleigh will continue to work with her existing clients with her team from SBCo. to join iD’s expansive client list and office.

Executive Director, Amanda Booth shared her excitement around the new partnership, stating “iD Collective is thrilled to bring SBCo. into the iD family. Sally’s dynamic and celebrated reputation across the Australian media landscape is second to none. iD at its core has always been about evolving and amplifying and we cannot wait to embrace Sally and her team’s expertise, network, and talent – taking our NSW team to a new level of recognition in the Sydney marketplace”.

“A surprise phone call at the end of 2023 totally turned my world around. Having experimented with different business models and approaches to the industry over the part few years, I am genuinely excited to be part of an independent, large communications agency, combining my passion for communications and PR and merging my wonderful SBCo. Clients into the iD team to continue to make more meaningful, purposeful, and impactful campaigns for their audiences. I love this industry and especially enjoy the personal and professional connections it has given me, plus the experience and expertise developed over years of experience to bring the visions of a business, brand or personality to life and I very much look forward to being part of the iD Collective Executive team” said Burleigh.