iD Collective Promotes Natalie Liebmann To GM Of Sydney Office

Full-service communications agency iD Collective has appointed Natalie Liebmann (main photo) as general manager of iD Collective Sydney.

With 12 years’ industry experience, Liebmann joined the iD Collective team just shy of six years ago, leading the Sydney team and working across various strategic PR, marketing, events, activations and influencer campaigns for some of Australia’s biggest brands including, Brand Collective, LA Gear, Lacoste, Michael Hill and Peters Ice Cream.

iD Collective managing director Sarah Young said, “Natalie is an extremely integral part of the iD family, successfully leading and mentoring the Sydney team for a number of years. Natalie’s extensive experience and passion for iD makes her the right person to be at the helm, taking the Sydney arm of our business to new heights.”

In Liebmann’s new role as the general manager of Sydney, she will continue to work closely with the Sydney team and managing director Sarah Young, to further evolve and amplify the team and iD’s clients and the company.

On her appointment, Liebmann said, “Stepping into the General Manager role for iD Collective Sydney is a professional milestone that I’m extremely excited about. It’s rewarding to see and be a part of the Sydney office’s success and growth. In this new role, I’m looking forward to growing the team even further, along with the expansion of our agency offering and Sydney’s client base.”

iD continues to expand its team of professionals, as a results-driven and solution-focused creative communications agency, in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand.