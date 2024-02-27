Iconic Aussie Treat Violet Crumble Launches Bath & Body Products With Allkinds via Asembl

Brand extension agency Asembl has launched Violet Crumble into the personal care category for the first time with a shatteringly sweet as honey collaboration with Allkinds.

Australians can now experience the iconic Violet Crumble in a variety of body and bath products as the Menz company had partnered with Allkinds to launch some unique Easter treats.

The limited edition collection is now live at tween self-care brand Allkinds, offering a range of bath and body products along with a variety of accessories aligning with the notorious purple branding.

Bringing together the iconic honeycomb appeal of Violet Crumble with Allkinds personal care expertise, the honeycomb bath and body flavoured range includes a Violet Crumble Whipped Shower Foam, Jelly Wash, Lip Saver, Lip Glow and Happy Lips Set.

The new launch arrives just in time for Easter and includes a comprehensive social and influencer campaign to announce the new arrival of the iconic Aussie products.

“What’s better than getting chocolate for Easter- we know! We are pleased to be launching Violet Crumble into the personal care category for the first time with Allkinds”, said Asembl managing director, Justin Watson.

Menz is one of the country’s largest Australian-owned confectionery businesses and owner of Violet Crumble among other icon Aussie treats.

The Violet Crumble launch will be available exclusively in-store and online at Allkinds.




