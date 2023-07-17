Icon Agency Appoints Kate Griffiths To Newly Created Role Of Director Of Brand And Change

Icon Agency is delighted to announce the promotion of Kate Griffiths to the newly created role of director of brand and change.

Griffiths will lead teams in crafting creativity-led behaviour change campaigns and brand projects that prioritise positive, cause-led impact.

“We are thrilled Kate is stepping into this position,” said Joanne Painter, group managing director, Icon Agency.

“She brings over a decade of experience rooted in both the brand and behaviour change sectors, and is instinctively curious and compassionate in the way she leads.

“Kate’s innate ability to collaborate, her thirst for work that matters and her interest in systems thinking, means our clients will receive the benefit of always having the right mix of different perspectives involved in each and every project. She is an invaluable asset as Icon Agency continues its growth.

“Kate will play a pivotal role in sharpening the agency’s signature methodologies and service culture, reinforcing the team’s capacity to deliver imaginative and action-oriented strategies.

“Additionally, she will work closely with Icon’s executive team to promote proactive measures, accountability, and progress in the areas of equality, inclusivity, community reconciliation, and cultural initiatives,” Painter concluded.

Before joining Icon Agency, Griffiths held roles both client and agency side. She thrives on complex briefs, nuanced social issues and supporting brands navigating transformational journeys, to help them take action on social issues as true agents of change.

“I’m feeling invigorated by my new role. Icon’s executive team has actively encouraged the unconventional thinker within me to enhance and amplify the work we do. But also, how we do it,” said Griffiths.

“It’s a rare opportunity to work on complex social issues, whilst guiding socially conscious brands navigating changes in symbolism, strategy or culture. I can’t wait for this next chapter.”

Griffiths’s promotion is effective immediately. She is located in Melbourne.