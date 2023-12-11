IAB Launches Retail Media Foundational Training Program

IAB Australia has launched an e-learning program, Foundations of Retail Media. Developed by IAB Australia’s Retail Media Working Group, the program will provide the local market with much-needed education on the fast-growing retail media sector.

Foundations of Retail Media is a self-guided e-learning program that will take learners approximately two hours to complete. The course content covers the historical context of retail media, an overview of the retail media ecosystem, the types and formats of retail media, as well as targeting capabilities, use of data, the retail media value chain and future trends.

Offered free of charge to IAB member organisations, the program is suitable for agencies, retailers, marketers, and ad tech companies. It is the fifth module of IAB’s foundational industry training program , which also includes Foundations of Digital Audio Buying, Foundations of Programmatic DOOH Buying, Foundations of Digital Ad Fraud and Foundations of Market Mix Modelling

“Since its formation earlier in 2023, the Retail Media Work Group has been focused on providing the industry with education to help the market have a common understanding on the retail media sector. This new e-learning modules has been developed by the leading experts from a wide range of organisations and builds on the Retail Media Glossary of Terms released in September,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

In 2024, the Retail Media Working Group will roll out additional education modules, a local retail measurement guide and another wave of the Retail Media State of the Nation study.

IAB Australia’s Retail Media Working Group includes representatives from Amazon, Cartology, Coles360, CitrusAd, Criteo, Endeavour Group, Google, Hatched, IPG Mediabrands, Microsoft, OMD, oOh!media, Pubmatic, The Trade Desk, Vudoo, Yahoo, Zenith Media, Zitcha.