IAB Launches PDOOH & Digital Audio Buying Training Modules

IAB Australia has expanded its industry education offerings with the launch of a new foundational industry training program. The first two modules, Foundations of Digital Audio Buying and Foundations of Programmatic DOOH Buying are available now, free of charge to all in the industry.

Lead image: IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy.

Two Retail Media modules will launch next month, with modules focused on Understanding Digital Ad Fraud and Data to be released later in the year.

Developed by industry leaders across IAB councils and working groups which include media owners, agencies, and ad tech organisations, the modules are suitable for people who are looking for a well-rounded foundational understanding of different digital advertising formats and subjects.

The Foundations of Programmatic DOOH Buying module will include know-how on trading methods, audience targeting, measurement, brand impact and a wide range of local case studies.

The Foundations of Digital Audio module will provide information and examples on a range of topics including understanding various platforms, crafting compelling creatives and leveraging measurement techniques. As well as an audio-visual experience, The Foundations of Digital Audio learning content can also fittingly be consumed in a podcast format that has been produced by the audio-creative experts at Eardrum.

Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia said “The IAB continues to invest significant resources to improve the knowledge, confidence and skills within the media and marketing industry. We are thrilled that more than 1000 learners have already completed IAB Australia e-learning programs over the last four years. Our educational resources are developed by a wide range of industry experts providing much needed agnostic and independent programs.”

Ben Allman, IAB Australia DOOH Working Group chair and head of sales at Broadsign commented, “Over the last few years the DOOH Working Group has developed a range of resources on data-driven DOOH buying for the Australian market. Now that programmatic DOOH investment is on the rise and expected to increase significantly over the next 12 months it is the perfect time to roll out an industry-driven foundational training program developed specifically for the local industry.”

Students can undertake the programs in their own time and will be guided through the content and undertake a short exam to test their knowledge allowing them to add a new credential to their resume. Those who complete these free foundation programs are encouraged to challenge themselves further by completing the first co-design industry and academia micro-credential courses which were launched in October 2022.

After presenting an extremely well-received rundown of the DOOH landscape at the Powering DOOH conference last year, Michael Wretham-Brown from Match & Wood was also invited to help develop content for the foundational training along with the members of the IAB working group.

Michael Wretham-Brown, head of transformation at Match & Wood commented “With a raft of practitioners getting involved with programmatic OOH, and experiences ranging from client side through to programmatic and investment teams, there is a clear need for unified training. These modules will allow the industry to upskill, understand the role that DOOH can play within the communications ecosystem, and learn how to get the best out of this powerful channel.”

Richard Palmer, IAB Australia Audio Council chair and VP of market development and strategy (APAC) at Triton Digital said, “The Audio Council’s all-encompassing ‘Foundations of Digital Audio Advertising’ training program will help to demystify the digital audio advertising landscape and serve as a resource for newcomers and experienced marketers. With more brands than ever leaning into digital audio, there’s no better time than now to deepen the industry’s understanding and knowledge to engage with audiences.