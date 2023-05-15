IAB Australia Wants You To Speak MeasureUp 2023

IAB Australia has opened speaker submissions for its MeasureUp measurement conference, which will return for its seventh year on 13 September 2023.

Presentations, panel discussions and workshops on topics that explore the science of advertising and media measurement, with either unique research and data insights or real Australian-focused client case studies to provide practical applications for marketers, are welcomed. The deadline for submission is 30 June 2022.

MeasureUp brings together delegates across insights, data, advertising and agency professionals, marketers, academics, and vendors to co-create and influence the future of marketing measurement thinking.

Natalie Stanbury, IAB Australia research director said that the changing economic, social, technology and regulatory environments are driving evolution and innovation across advertising practices, formats, creative, metrics, techniques, industry standards and currencies.

“MeasureUp is an opportunity for the industry to showcase its ground-breaking work and evidence-based insights on a range of important topics from cross-media audience and advertising measurement, brand building, attention economy, carbon footprint, creative and context, ecommerce, the impact of retail media and emerging formats, first-party data strategies and more.

“We hope that MeasureUp will inspire the industry to adapt to these forces to continue to access critical insight into marketing outcomes,” she added.

All submissions will be reviewed by the IAB CEO Gai Le Roy and Stanbury as well as selected members of the IAB Audience Measurement Council and Ad Effectiveness Council.

MeasureUp 2023 will be held on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 at the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre in Surry Hills.

Submit your entry to be a speaker here.