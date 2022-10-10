IAB And Deakin University Launch Digital Advertising Micro-Credential Courses

IAB Australia has partnered with Deakin University to deliver a series of micro-credential courses in digital advertising.

The courses are designed for anyone working in digital advertising looking to upskill or change roles. The first course, Programmatic Advertising and Trading, will be open for enrolments now and the course will commence 31 October. The second course, Ad Operations will launch in February and expressions of interest are now open.

The courses have been designed to address the greatest market needs as identified in the recent IAB Talent Industry Review and will offer 75 hours of self-paced learning that can be completed in as little as six weeks or as long as six months.

Each micro-credential course will provide a mix of theoretical understanding from Deakin University with hands-on vocational skills and best practice from IAB.

“It is no secret that the digital advertising industry has a current talent shortage as well as an ongoing need to train people for a market that is experiencing rapid growth and constantly evolving,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

“Having university level courses that provide a strong understanding of the principles of digital advertising and marketing together with the latest industry skills will ensure that our talent pool grows and deepens its capabilities. We see these qualifications as becoming embedded in the hiring and promotion processes of media and ad tech organisations.”

The Programmatic Advertising micro-credential is for digital marketing, advertising, and trading professionals involved in, or looking to, transition to programmatic advertising and trading.

Students will learn how to evaluate the programmatic ecosystem, use data and analytics for media strategy and campaigns, activate solutions, measure outcomes, respond to client briefs, and provide recommendations to clients.

The Ad Operation micro-course is aimed at publishers, media owners, and businesses that sell digital media.

“The partnership with IAB leverages Deakin’s expertise as an innovative provider of stackable short courses offering micro-credentials that address the increasing needs of individuals and sectors to upskill and reskill,” added Wendy Palmer, director at Deakin’s Stackable Learning Project.

“Disruption across many sectors such as digital advertising has brought about the need for quality learning that is flexible and affordable and delivers the skills for current roles as well as gaining credit towards longer-term career and study goals.”

Following a “wide” market review, IAB selected Deakin University due to its experience and strength in online learning. The courses have been jointly developed by IAB and range of industry experts, with Deaking providing academic oversight.