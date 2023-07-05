“I McDo!” McDonald’s Unveils $350 Wedding Package For Newlyweds & 100 Guests

We don’t need to tell you about the cost of living pressures at the moment. So, it’s hats off to McDonald’s Indonesia who’ve just unveiled a rather thrifty catering package for wedding guests. (Note: Lead image is for illustrative purposes only.)

For just 3,500,000 rupiah (that’s $A350) the happy bride and groom and their guests can tuck into their choice of 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 Cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

The minimum order of 200 pieces is accompanied by the slogan: “Make wedding moments unforgettable.”

Nice work when it’s reported that the average cost of a wedding in Australia at present is around the $35,000-mark.

Alas, you only get the food and the offer doesn’t include hosting the reception at your local McDonald’s restaurant.

The deal is currently only available at Macca’s’ Jakarta outlets, however, reports are if it’s a success, then the offer could be rolled out globally.

McDonald’s Indonesia’s corporate communications supervisor, Rizki Haryadi, said: “There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

“The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from 3,5 rupiah with a minimum purchase of 200 products.”

Social media pundits appeared to approve too.

“YEESSSSSSSS…got the wedding package. Now for the candidate,” one person posted.

Another said: “Do we get the clown too?”

“The new breakthrough now is for international restaurant brands to enter weddings,” said another.

However, it’s not the first time the Golden Arches has played in the wedding space.

In September last year, McDonald’s Sweden offered COVID-affected couples the chance to marry in their Drive-Thrus. Check out B&T’s original reporting HERE.

Meanwhile, Macca’s in Hong Kong has allowed couples to marry in their restaurants since 2011.

You can also buy yourself a “Happiness Party” package that for $A570 gets you venue hire for two hours, audio equipment, food costing up to $A190, decorations and a tiered apple pie “cake”.