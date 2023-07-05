“I McDo!” McDonald’s Unveils $350 Wedding Package For Newlyweds & 100 Guests

“I McDo!” McDonald’s Unveils $350 Wedding Package For Newlyweds & 100 Guests
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



We don’t need to tell you about the cost of living pressures at the moment. So, it’s hats off to McDonald’s Indonesia who’ve just unveiled a rather thrifty catering package for wedding guests. (Note: Lead image is for illustrative purposes only.)

For just 3,500,000 rupiah (that’s $A350) the happy bride and groom and their guests can tuck into their choice of 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 Cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

The minimum order of 200 pieces is accompanied by the slogan: “Make wedding moments unforgettable.”

Nice work when it’s reported that the average cost of a wedding in Australia at present is around the $35,000-mark.

Alas, you only get the food and the offer doesn’t include hosting the reception at your local McDonald’s restaurant.

The deal is currently only available at Macca’s’ Jakarta outlets, however, reports are if it’s a success, then the offer could be rolled out globally.

McDonald’s Indonesia’s corporate communications supervisor, Rizki Haryadi, said: “There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

“The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from 3,5 rupiah with a minimum purchase of 200 products.”

Social media pundits appeared to approve too.

“YEESSSSSSSS…got the wedding package. Now for the candidate,” one person posted.

Another said: “Do we get the clown too?”

“The new breakthrough now is for international restaurant brands to enter weddings,” said another.

However, it’s not the first time the Golden Arches has played in the wedding space.

In September last year, McDonald’s Sweden offered COVID-affected couples the chance to marry in their Drive-Thrus. Check out B&T’s original reporting HERE.

Meanwhile, Macca’s in Hong Kong has allowed couples to marry in their restaurants since 2011.

You can also buy yourself a “Happiness Party” package that for $A570 gets you venue hire for two hours, audio equipment, food costing up to $A190, decorations and a tiered apple pie “cake”.

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

McDonald's

Latest News

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
  • Media

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
  • Marketing

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
  • Marketing

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads

The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
  • Marketing

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
  • Media

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
  • Media

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
  • Marketing

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
  • Marketing

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]