“I Always Led With Knowledge, Not Gender”: Below Deck’s Captain Sandy On Rising To The Top In The Male-Dominated Yachting Industry

At a joint Hayu and 7Bravo event at Arturo’s in the Wolly Bay Hotel last night, Below Deck universe fan favourite Captain Sandy Yawn took to the stage. In an intriguing panel hosted by Loud+Proud host Justin Hill and journalist Lucia Hawley to unpack all the action of the brand-new season of Below Deck Mediterranean and discuss her journey to the top of a male-dominated industry.

In an industry traditionally dominated by men, Captain Sandy Yawn has emerged as a trailblazer, defying expectations and reshaping perceptions. Her journey to success is not just a narrative of professional achievement but a testament to resilience, leadership, and a commitment to excellence.

Captain Sandy’s rise to prominence in the yachting world has been nothing short of remarkable. With a career spanning decades, she has navigated the waters of leadership with precision and grace. Her introduction to a global audience came through Bravo’s hit series Below Deck Mediterranean, where she quickly became a fan favourite for her no-nonsense leadership style and dedication to her crew.

Throughout her career, Captain Sandy has faced numerous challenges, often rooted in gender bias. She recalled being turned down for jobs simply because she was a woman. However, these setbacks only fueled her determination to succeed on her own terms. Her breakthrough came when she was hired by a billionaire who saw her skills as a captain, not her gender—a pivotal moment that underscored the importance of meritocracy in her career.

“I was turned down for a job because I was a woman. And it was a great turn down because that’s when I went to work for a guy named Jim, who was the best person I ever worked for in my life. And if I would have been hired for that job. I would have never got the job with Jim”.

“Of course, there have been challenges, but I always lead with knowledge and not gender, and it’s always opened doors for me,” she explained. “I worked for a billionaire heir; he hired a woman as his captain because he didn’t see me as a woman. He saw me as a captain”.

At the heart of Captain Sandy’s leadership philosophy is the belief in treating people with respect and creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. She emphasised the importance of leading by example and fostering a sense of camaraderie among her crew members. Her approach isn’t just about commanding a vessel; it’s about building a community on board where each member feels valued and empowered.

“Leadership isn’t about leading people. It’s about creating an environment where people want to follow you,” she explained.

“You just treat people like people. I think that’s the magic sauce. I know why people say they watch the show for leadership tips – honestly, I never took a leadership lesson. I got kicked out of 11th grade; I was a mess. And then I learned a lot of lessons in life. And I thought when I speak to someone when they’ve messed up, I try to bring them up. Because when you do that for people, they don’t want to disappoint you. And that’s the environment I try to create”.

Captain Sandy’s journey hasn’t been without personal milestones. Sandy spoke openly about her own struggles with mental health and unpacked how she helps others work through these struggles.

“This season, you’ll see someone (Bree) who has challenges. And I always say, I don’t like to think mental illness is an illness. I like to think that when you’re physically weak, you go to the gym, you get physically strong. It is the same thing with your mind and your thoughts. It’s just a daily practice. So I wake up, I have a daily practice. At the end of my day, I review my day. And I try to do that every day”.

“And when I make a mistake, I own up to it. It is so much easier to say you’re sorry than to stand in that false pride, and that’s what I do. And this season, I sit with Bree, and we have a conversation, And I just, I’m like, when your thoughts go there, just make muscles in your arms and take over the thought because that’s all it takes. It’s taking that time, and when you’re ready to lose it on someone, I go to my cabin or the bathroom, and I listen to music that changes my way of thinking, and then I come out”.

Captain Sandy Yawn’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to thrive in male-dominated spaces. Her journey from overcoming gender bias to becoming a celebrated captain and television personality underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in all industries. As she continues to chart new courses, Captain Sandy serves as an inspiration to all who dare to challenge the status quo and pursue their passions relentlessly.

“I think when you’re comfortable with who you are, people around you are comfortable with who you are. So just be okay with who you are”.